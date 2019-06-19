Profit for a purpose

Hope’s Gate opens new doors for orphans, at-risk youth

Away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Wylie on the “other” side of Ballard Avenue is a store where profits earned are used to give hope to orphans and break the cycle of exploitation for victims of human trafficking across the world.

Hope’s Gate is that store. Inside a small brick building at 700 S. Ballard Ave. in Wylie, customers will find unique jewelry, accessories, and some home items, crafted and shipped from around the world. All merchandise offered is intentionally designed and made from quality materials, the result of a combined effort by Hope’s Gate staff.

Wylie resident Patty Bauman started Hope’s Gate as a ministry in 2011 after moving to Wylie. In her travels as a missionary, Bauman witnessed scenes of poverty and decided on a proactive path of aid. She enlisted the aid of friends with jewelry making experience to learn simple designs to teach at-risk women and youth in India, Uganda, and the Middle East. The following year Bauman and her husband Bruce started Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in Wylie, a discipleship training school which is part of an interdenominational missions group with 1,000 locations throughout the world.

Sachse resident Kendra Medina joined Bauman’s team in 2013 as a volunteer. Initially, she helped fundraise and sell the jewelry, made by the at-risk women at outdoor markets and house parties before the store opened in 2016. Now she is Hope’s Gate Manager and Administrator. Chloe Bennett helps run the store and assists Medina with researching and planning new designs to add to the collection. Bennett, a former YWAM student, developed a passion for the project when she was just 18-years-old after taking a jewelry making workshop during an outreach trip to Uganda.

By Sonia Duggan