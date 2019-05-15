Murphy woman teaches divorced couples how to co-parent

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of a dissolved marriage, Kari Clemmer of Murphy combined the positives of rearing three successful daughters with research to develop The Co-Parenting Workshop to teach others about parenting after divorce.

The 4-hour workshop primarily serves divorcing or separated couples who are ordered by a court to attend. Although court-ordered counseling for parents is not mandated in Texas, judges in the area are utilizing Clemmer’s knowledge for the benefit of the children of divorce.

“Co-parenting is for the kids,” she declared. “Kids are paying the price for adult stuff.”

The impetus to develop the workshop came after Clemmer said her youngest daughter observed that she had no idea that her mother and father were not friends. In spite of not being on an especially friendly basis, the couple raised three daughters who are well-adjusted adults.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]