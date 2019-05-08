Voters chose council candidates, pass school bonds

In balloting Saturday, May 4, Wylie voters elected a new member to the city council and approved $193.7 million in Wylie Independent School District construction bonds.

Elections were held for area city council and school board seats, bonds and taxes. Wylie elections were for city council and the WISD bonds.

A change on the Wylie council saw challenger David R. Duke defeat incumbent Keith Stephens, who serves as mayor pro tem, for Place 1. Duke received 659 votes (51.58 percent) and Stephens received 621 votes (48.5 percent).

Running unopposed for re-election, Jeff Forrester earned 876 votes.

A total of 1,343 votes were cast in the Wylie city election, a turnout of 4.74 percent of 28,904 registered voters.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]