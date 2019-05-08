District hosts theatre camps

Young theatre enthusiasts in Wylie ISD have a chance to learn more about the world of drama from fellow students.

Wylie East and Wylie High Schools will both host theatre camps this month.

Camp Hollywood, put on by Wylie East’s chapter of International Thespian Society (ITS), is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 18. It is open to all students in first through sixth grades. The $40 fee covers dinner and a T-shirt, and tickets for additional siblings are reduced to $30.

According to ITS Vice President Macy Herrera, the event will feature a quick-change relay race, improv games, painting, spotlight hide and seek, and theatre warm-up games. The high schoolers will also teach a dance number from their recent production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]