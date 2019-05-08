Bill would move bond elections

The Texas Senate last week passed a bill that would move bond, debt and tax elections to November where voter turnout is higher.

The bill, authored by Sen. Paul Bettencourt of Houston, Sen. Brian Birdwell of Granbury and Sen. Pat Fallon of Prosper, also places a limit on the wording length of propositions explaining the purposes of a bond election.

“Move these tax rate increase elections to where they belong, the November General Election where voter turnouts are much higher and the elections cost a fraction of what they are in the Dog Days of Summer,” Bettencourt said. “It is paramount that we provide transparency so all voters have a chance to confidently make their voice heard.”

Wylie ISD conducted a $193.7 million bond election Saturday, May 4, that passed with only 4.9 percent of registered voters participating.

