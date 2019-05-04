Breaking news: early voting totals released

For preliminary early voting totals in the Wylie City Council race for May 4, the following results have been released as of 7 p.m.

For Place 1, incumbent Keith Stephens is in the lead with 430 votes (52.70 percent) while challenger David R. Duke has 386 votes (47.30 percent).

For Place 3, unopposed candidate incumbent Jeffrey Forrester has 563 votes (100 percent).

Wylie ISD’s $193.5 million bond is passing with 692 votes in favor (56.17 percent) and 540 votes in opposition (43.83 percent).

For Collin College board of trustees, in Place 2, unopposed candidate Jay Saad has 21,593 votes (100 percent).

For Place 4, Greg Gomel is in the lead with 15,649 votes (63.56 percent) while challenger Buzz Kolbe has received 8,972 votes (36.44 percent).

In Place 5, unopposed candidate Raj Menon has 20,178 votes (100 percent).

For place 6, Stacy Anne Arias has 14,499 (53.55 percent) while Tim Chappell has 12,579 percent (46.45 percent).

Final election results will be posted once they become available, most likely 10 p.m.