Sculpture fails to ‘inspire’ subdvision residents

A sculpture of a nude male form installed recently in a nearby residential subdivision has inspired reactions from many homeowners, most of them questioning whether the artwork is appropriate in a family setting.

The 8-foot form, “Adam,” was placed atop a helix spiral located in a roundabout where Inspiration Blvd. and Huffines Blvd. converge in Inspiration subdivision. The helix with Adam on top is about 30 feet tall, designed and constructed by artist Nic Noblique.

Huffines Communities, which developed the 600-acre Inspiration neighborhood, commissioned the project. Noblique also designed the soaring, stainless steel sculpture at the Inspiration subdivision entrance on FM 2514.

“Adam,” not the official name of the form, is a nude male that appears to be looking skyward with his head tilted back. His arms are spread away from the body and pointed downward.

By Joe Reavis and Morgan Howard • [email protected]