Hope for the holidays

by | Dec 26, 2024 | Opinion

I especially love this time of the year! The Christmas season brings back so many fond memories from my childhood. Growing up in the humble neighborhoods of Brooklyn didn’t allow us to have much other than the music of Nat King Cole and Johnny Mathis.

I was too young to think much about faith and definitely didn’t have much hope for anything other than surviving. But what most people miss is the fact that Christmas is all about hope. I know that sounds strange, but stick with me.

This season, beginning four Sundays prior to Christmas is called Advent. The word advent means arrival. This is the season in which we celebrate the arrival of the Messiah, Jesus Christ. This year’s Advent season runs from December 1st through December 24th.

You may be familiar with an advent wreath…it’s an evergreen wreath with a white candle in the middle and four colored candles surrounding it. The white candle symbolizes Christ, while the surrounding candles represent hope, faith, joy, and peace.

Each Sunday a candle is lit and traditionally the very first candle to be lit is always the candle of hope. We may ask ourselves why the candle of hope must be first…it’s because the word hope isn’t quite what we think.

We think of hope as wishing for something that we probably won’t get. But in its original language it actually means confidence and security. That’s very different than how we use it in our everyday conversations. 

Scripture’s reference to hope is not what we’re wishing for, but rather the confidence and security that we have in God. This brings a whole new perspective and understanding. Just take the familiar passage found in Hebrews 11:1, “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.” Now understanding what hope truly is, it gives new meaning to this often-quoted verse.

So, what does all of this have to do with Christmas? I’m glad you asked…the hope of mankind rests in the arrival (advent) of a savior, and the celebration of this season is a celebration of God’s greatest gift to the world, the arrival of Jesus Christ. God brought confidence and security to the world through his Son, Jesus Christ.

But it doesn’t stop there, there’s more good news surrounding this hope. Not only do we rejoice in Christ’s arrival to the world, but we also joyfully anticipate his second coming as well. We have the hope (confidence) that He will soon come again.

That’s why this is the season of hope! And it also explains why the first candle to be lit is the candle of hope. If you think about it, everything rests on the assurance of Christ…without Him, we have nothing. Faith, joy, and peace have little to no meaning without the confidence and security of Jesus Christ.

Let this Christmas be different than your previous ones because now you know and celebrate the fact that hope has come. Be challenged to trust God with all of your heart, and over every area of your life, because the foundation of your faith, joy, and peace is secure in Christ. Have a blessed Christmas!

As always, stay safe, stay healthy, and be blessed!

