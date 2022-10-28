Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Don’t forget to remember

by | Oct 28, 2022 | Opinion

I didn’t want to do it.

It had been on my calendar awhile and as it got closer, I wanted to be part of it less and less. You know what that’s like, don’t you?

We only have so many open spaces on our calendar and when there is something on there that we don’t want to do, it can get really annoying.

The plan was to take some leaders for a retreat to the Gaylord Texan, in Grapevine. Thing is, it was an especially busy season. So, this started to feel like just another thing on the calendar that I HAD TO do. 

I think it was just a couple days before the retreat, a thought popped in my head that I didn’t really see coming.

The thought – “Remember, you actually love these people.” The thought struck me enough that I actually paused and started to think about it.

As I imagined the faces of the people who would be going, I just knew we’d be laughing hard together. Because of the nature of what this meeting was about, we were going to have rich, meaningful and impactful conversations. There would be insights and there would be breakthroughs. We would share some great stories and create a few new ones as well.

As these thoughts went through my head, I started to look forward to it. This, to me, was a bit strange? Here was something that I was going to really enjoy doing but I was annoyed at the thought of doing it. Somewhere, somehow, the right perspective was getting lost. 

My friend, if you are like most people and if you are like me, this is happening to you.

Now listen for a second and I’ll prove it. I am going to mention some things that should be looked forward to. But, under certain circumstances, the idea of doing some of these will frustrate us. That, or we’ll want to put them off because we do not feel we have time. Here you go…

Playing catch with our kids. Making a phone call to our parent or grandparent. Hangin’ with friends. Going on a walk. Taking a day off. Being present at our kids game or competition. Going on vacation. Spending time with someone we love. 

Can I be frank? What’s the matter with us?

Now maybe this is not you but for most of us, this stings. Why in the world, do we lose sight of what is most important? Thing is, it’s not hard to come up with reasons so I’ll not take time to do that.

I will say this though – let’s not miss out on life as we live it. There’s too much at stake and we have to solve this problem for ourselves. The good news is, we can start now. 

So, right now, who are one to three people who you should do something with but the thought of it has turned into something you don’t want to make time for?

I want you to remember a few things: Remember, life is short. Remember, that you can only do these things until you can’t. Remember, my friend, remember – you actually love these people.

By Ray Miranda

0 Comments

Related News

A Pizza History

A Pizza History

Oct 21, 2022 |

The old question, “Where would you go first if you had a time machine?” is an easy one to answer for me. I’d visit all of my favorite long-since-gone childhood cafes, diners, and restaurants. Not all, but one stop may soon be possible, without the help of H.G. Wells....

read more
Taking the fall

Taking the fall

Oct 14, 2022 |

You meet people in the South who like spring, summer or winter, but virtually everyone below the Mason Dixon Line loves fall. I can speak to my affinity for the fall season, which in Ashdown, Arkansas, is at least three weeks. Four if you’re lucky. Fall is that time...

read more
Delayed joy

Delayed joy

Aug 15, 2022 | ,

By Kris Segrest Crucifixion might be the worst form of torture to ever be dreamed up in the imagination of deranged men. The process was slow and agonizing. It was intended to squeeze every ounce of life out of its participant and maximize each painful moment. Agony,...

read more
What my friend taught me

What my friend taught me

Aug 4, 2022 | ,

Chris Taylor was police officer in Wylie. He was a husband, father, and grandfather. He was distinguished as a friend to many. Too me, he was more than a friend. He was also my life partner. I wasn’t ready to say “Goodbye” to my friend. Years ago, I had taken Chris to...

read more
Thanks for checking

Thanks for checking

Jul 25, 2022 | ,

By John Moore People in the South check on each other. I’m not sure if this happens elsewhere, but it’s almost innate for a person raised around where I was to check on folks. In Ashdown, Arkansas, people left their keys in their cars, so they obviously didn’t lock...

read more
Don’t Stand Alone

Don’t Stand Alone

Jul 14, 2022 | ,

As Americans we love “do it yourself”. DIY has become a national phenomenon. There are whole TV networks dedicated to DIY. Nothing wrong with that of course. It’s fun to figure things out on your own and complete a project then sit back and admire your work. ...

read more
Pet Milk Memories

Pet Milk Memories

Jul 8, 2022 | ,

By John Moore Pet Milk was a kitchen staple in most Southern homes in mid-20th Century America. It had as many uses as a coffee can full of bacon drippings. Thankfully, the two weren’t used interchangeably. Opening our Frigidaire, you’d see that the top shelf of our...

read more
Get closer to God by slowing down

Get closer to God by slowing down

Jul 1, 2022 | ,

By Todd Baughman I don’t know about you, but I get distracted easily.  Just typing that last sentence I’m pretty sure I had about 18 new thoughts about what I could / should be doing right now. Do you often load up your calendar and your mind with actions and...

read more
Perseverance through pain

Perseverance through pain

Jun 27, 2022 | ,

By Kris Segrest When you reflect on the happenings on the cross, some 2,000 years ago, it’s hard to believe that there was any joy there. Where was the joy in watching a man, Jesus, who had been sleeping, deprived, tortured, beaten, mocked, framed by religious...

read more
Just a bit peaved

Just a bit peaved

Jun 20, 2022 | ,

By John Moore I used to pay little attention to the world’s little idiosyncrasies, but now they seem ever present. And it’s more than slightly annoying. I can’t be the only one. When I was getting change back from the fast-food drive-thru recently, it all became...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022