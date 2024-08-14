Subscribe
A Fair Deal

by | Aug 14, 2024 | Opinion

Columnist John Moore’s sister took first place at the county fair with a photo she snapped on a Colorado train trip. Photo/ John Moore

The photo was taken quickly with little thought of its future impact. It was just one on the 36-count roll of Kodak color film that she’d bought for her vacation.

 My sister was on a Colorado trip. She booked a trip on a vintage train that traveled on vintage tracks. As the conductor made a final walk of inspection, my sister leaned out a window and snapped the shot.

 It was early morning. The mist of the mountain blended into the mist of the locomotive. The sheen this created gave the appearance of the conductor walking into another dimension as he wrapped his inspection before yelling, “All aboard.”

 It was one of those stunning shots that few photographers ever capture.

 The judges at the county fair thought so. That’s why they awarded my sister the blue ribbon for photography that year.

 She always had an eye for art.

 That’s the thing about art. Real artists see what the rest of us don’t. They see uniqueness. And they are able to capture and share it.

 Whether you’re taking photos, painting pictures, baking pies, or canning vegetables, how the person does it is key to how much the judges like it.

 Growing up in Ashdown, Arkansas, my sister and I learned award-winning things. Cooking. Writing. Being Grateful.

 Just about everything people did then was excellent, because everyone was taught to do their best. Doing your best was part of being a good citizen.

 Not everyone had an eye for photography. For that matter, not everyone had a camera or the money to buy one.

 But what most folks did have were the ingredients to make good food, and access to several someones in the family or community who could and would teach you how to make superb eats.

 Often, the incentive to enter something in the county fair came from two main sources. Either a long line of ladies in the family who had won blue ribbons as far back as anyone could remember, or from compliments at church functions.

 If someone’s cobbler or pie disappeared before the rest of the desserts at a dinner-on-the-grounds, this became a sense of pride for the cobbler or pie maker, and usually led to a suggestion of entering it in the competition at the next county fair.

 But don’t do what Andy and Barney did for Aunt Bea on The Andy Griffith Show. In the pickle canning competition, Aunt Bea had lost to her friend Clara for 11 years straight.

 Instead of telling Aunt Bea the truth that her pickles weren’t tasty (they called them, “kerosene cucumbers”), Andy and Barney claimed they were excellent.

 They had gotten rid of her pickles and replaced them with store bought. But when Aunt Bea decided to enter them in the county fair, they had to eat them all so she’d have to make more.

 Usually, we think of food or art when we think of categories at the fair, but there are many other ways you can win a blue ribbon at the fair.

 In addition to fresh foods and canning, people use their abilities for livestock, horticulture, quilting, or clothing. Fairs have categories for children, including coloring contests.

Competitions can be based on activities common to the region. For example, the Wisconsin State Fair offers categories in amateur beer and wine making.

 Back in the day, these categories were not found at county fairs in the Bible Belt.

 The Texas State Fair offers competitions in baking cookies, cakes, and bread. They hold a competition in May and the winners are invited back to the fair in October.

 You can also enter something you’ve knitted, made with needlepoint, or painted. The Texas State Fair has 14 arts and crafts contests with 1,100 categories.

 It’s obvious that we all have found different ways to excel. And we like to win.

 But for some, our society has drifted to a place where being good at something is downplayed because not everyone can be good at it.

 Don’t listen to those folks. Be good at something. Be good at everything that you can.

 Can pickles. Make a quilt. And enter them all at the county fair. 

 Win a blue ribbon. Teach the kids how to do it, so that when you’re gone, your blue ribbon is still around.

 Unless you’re using Aunt Bea’s pickle recipe. Then you might want to just hang out of the window of a train and snap a photo.

By John Moore | thecountrywriter.com

By John Moore | thecountrywriter.com

0 Comments

Pattern of abuse at Texas juvenile facilities

Aug 7, 2024 |

A federal investigation into five state facilities concluded children in custody face excessive force, sexual abuse and a lack of vital services, The Dallas Morning News reported. At a news conference last week, Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general in the...

read more
What’s Sop

Jul 31, 2024 |

Columnist John Moore takes sopping seriously. Courtesy John Moore Southerner’s are big on sopping. We like to sop our biscuits in lots of things. There isn’t much that’s better than sopping a cathead biscuit in gravy. Especially if your mom made both. My mother worked...

read more
Loud and clear

Jul 24, 2024 |

About 40 years ago, my dad gave me a radio. Not just any radio. It is what’s called a farm radio.  According to Texas Co-op Power Magazine, in 1936 just three out of 100 farms had electricity. By the mid-1940’s it was three out of 10. That still left most farm...

read more
The Garden of Eatin’

Jul 17, 2024 |

Columnist John Moore’s wife grows a lot of food. And boy, is he glad. Photo: John Moore The great thing about growing a lot of your own food is the ability to walk out the back door and pick it. It doesn’t get much fresher than that. If there’s a downside to growing a...

read more
Verses Versus Verses

Jul 10, 2024 |

Columnist John Moore grew up in a Baptist church in the South. Consequently, he doesn’t know any of the third verses in the hymnal. Photo : John Moore If you’re a Baptist from the South, you’re hoping that if there’s a Pearly Gates pop quiz, the question isn’t,...

read more
Meat and Greet

Jul 3, 2024 |

“Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it’s a start.” – Anthony Bourdain Barbecue is a versatile word. It can refer to an outdoor place to cook meat; to cooking meat; and can also reference a gathering of people for the purpose of serving meat cooked...

read more
Real good eatin’

Jun 26, 2024 |

My grandfather called it a “Po Boy Lunch.” That meant we were having leftovers in whatever creative way my grandmother came up with. Recently, I took two biscuits from breakfast and loaded them with smoked brisket, and from the garden, purple onions and jalapeños. A...

read more
Comic Relief

Jun 19, 2024 |

People use different ways to learn to read. Some folks use the vowels and consonants method. Others memorize how the words look.  I used both, but I had a secret weapon many didn’t know about.  Comic books.  While most kids were having, “Fun with Dick...

read more
35 Texas counties eligible for individual disaster aid

Jun 12, 2024 |

Residents in a total of 35 Texas counties now qualify for individual disaster assistance following a series of severe storms and flooding that began in late April, The Dallas Morning News reported. “I thank our federal partners and emergency response personnel across...

read more
Phelan wins re-election bid, seeks speaker post again

Jun 4, 2024 |

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, narrowly won re-election in a hotly contested runoff race and has vowed to seek his third term as speaker, drawing threats from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to oppose any of his supporters in the 2024 primary. “I’ve done it...

read more
