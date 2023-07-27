Subscribe
Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

When boy meets grill

by | Jul 27, 2023 | Latest, Opinion

PK Grill, courtesy photo. By John Moore | thecountrywriter.com

Ever have one of those moments where something in your head says you need to do something, but you’re not sure why? Recently, a memory I have of my grandfather cooking on a charcoal grill sparked that little voice to give me a direct order.

The instructions were to find that same make and model of charcoal grill my grandfather used to have and buy one. I had no idea what I was looking for, I just remembered that the grill was oblong and all aluminum.

What sparked this was doing some holiday cooking outside on the gas grill.

Burgers on a gas grill are good, but to me, they really don’t hold a candle to the taste of burgers cooked over charcoal. Charcoal grilling was the only way we ate at family reunions back in the 60s.

That thought led me to a flashback of the best hamburger I’d ever tasted. Full disclosure, I was only seven years old at the time, but it honestly was the best hamburger I’d ever eaten.

My grandfather had a unique charcoal grill that he used. The grill stuck out in my mind, but I could not remember what had happened to it.

Remember that little voice? Related to the grill, I actually first heard it when I stopped at a yard sale a couple of years ago and they were selling a grill just like my grandfather’s. It was reasonably priced, and the voice said, “Get it.” But I didn’t listen.

Recently, I saw a photo of one of the grills on the internet.

I called my mom, my uncle, and my aunt. They also remembered the grill, that it was light and aluminum, but no one knew who made it, what it was called, or what became of it.

After I reached out to friends on social media, I was told that it was called a PK Grill.

In the South, when someone says, “PK,” they’re referring to a preacher’s kid. But in this case, PK stands for, “Portable Kitchen.”

And I wanted one of these portable kitchen grills. But first, I wanted to know more about them. Why did my grandfather have one? Why had I not seen many of them in the last 50 years? Why is this voice in my head saying to go get one?

A quick search online turned up some answers. According to PKGrills.com, the grill was the creation of a man named Hilton Meigs from Tyler, Texas. He designed it, made it out of cast aluminum, and then drove around parts of the South and sold them out of the trunk of his car.

I don’t know for certain, but my grandfather may have bought his from Mr. Meigs. My grandfather had his grill for as long as anyone could remember, and I remember it from the mid-to-late 60s.

The website goes on to say that the company was bought out in 1960 by a man in Little Rock, where the grills were made until a fire burned the factory in the mid-70s.

PK Grills then went dormant for a bit. The website continues to explain that a Little Rock attorney found a PK Grill at a yard sale in 1998, bought it, and liked it so much he revived the company.

Sounds like he heard that voice too, only his instructions were a bit different than mine.

I shared a picture of a PK Grill on social media and asked friends if they would help me find someone who had a grill they’d part with. As luck would have it, my buddy Rusty knew a couple who owned one they’d had for years and were ready to let it go.

We made a deal, and I brought it home.

Like most Southern guys, I own multiple grills and other means of outdoor cooking. My Big Green Egg smokes most of our holiday meats. The Weber gas grill has a lot of real estate that allows for things to be cooked quickly and efficiently.

But the PK Grill has rounded out the cookout corral at our place. It heats evenly and is quite versatile for cooking just about any meat or vegetable.

I’m glad I listened to that voice. I now have a small piece of my grandfather back with me whenever I’m cooking hamburgers on the PK.

And that seven-year-old me was right. It does cook the best hamburger I’ve ever tasted.

To support your local newspaper and get more stories like this subscribe to The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Harry’s birthday at the library

Harry’s birthday at the library

Jul 26, 2023 | ,

Time to dust off your robes and get your wands at the ready - it’s Harry Potter’s Birthday Party at the Library! Join us on Friday, July 28, from 2- 4 p.m. as witches and wizards come to celebrate the birthday of the boy who lived. This year when you arrive, you will...

read more
TWC reports record Jobs, employment and labor force

TWC reports record Jobs, employment and labor force

Jul 26, 2023 | ,

The difference between “best” and “worst” depends on your perspective. The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) reported the state broke three records in June for number of jobs, number employed and the size of the state’s civilian labor force.  “More than 350,000...

read more
Library cooks up plans for community recipe book

Library cooks up plans for community recipe book

Jul 26, 2023 | ,

The Smith Public Library was booked all weekend with its annual Friends of the Library Book Sale Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. The sale’s most popular section seemed to be the children’s books. Above, Amanda, Carl and August Rohleder search through bins in...

read more
Murphy Express plans presented to P&Z

Murphy Express plans presented to P&Z

Jul 26, 2023 | ,

Wylie is expected to get another multi-service convenience store on State Hwy. 78 in the near future. During the Tuesday, July 18 meeting, Planning and Zoning gave conditional approval for a Murphy Express which will be located at 1001 S. Hwy 78, Lot 1 and 2, Block A...

read more
Volunteers, school supplies needed

Volunteers, school supplies needed

Jul 20, 2023 | ,

Wylie ISD is hosting its annual Back-to-School Fair at The Cross Church event center Saturday, July 29. Supplies are still needed, says Jolie Martin, WISD Family Liaison Specialist.Supplies needed include markers, 24 count crayons, colored pencils and wide ruled comp...

read more
Mayor informs sister cities about roads, future plans

Mayor informs sister cities about roads, future plans

Jul 19, 2023 | ,

Roads, tax rates, events, new businesses and growth were on the menu at last week’s annual Mayoral Luncheon hosted by the Sachse Chamber of Commerce. City employees, chamber members and guests gathered at NorthPointe Church in Sachse for the Tuesday, July 11, luncheon...

read more
Lawmakers finally agree on property tax cuts

Lawmakers finally agree on property tax cuts

Jul 19, 2023 | ,

Texas voters will decide in November whether to accept an $18 billion compromise that could cut an estimated $1,300 from the average homeowner’s property tax bill. If the constitutional amendment for tax relief is approved, the cuts would take effect for the 2023 tax...

read more
Council hears plans for badminton courts, rezoning

Council hears plans for badminton courts, rezoning

Jul 19, 2023 | ,

Construction of a proposed badminton court facility, the winner of the Bluegrass on Ballard police, fire blood drive battle, rezoning the southeast corner of Country Club and Park and celebrating Wylie’s first female Eagle Scouts topped the Tuesday, July 11 city...

read more
Bringing books to students

Bringing books to students

Jul 19, 2023 | ,

WISD Bookmobile keeps kids' reading Wylie ISD Library Media Services personnel has found a way to keep kids booked throughout the summer with its newest initiative, a bookmobile. The yellow school bus, deemed the Wylie ISD Bookmobile, has been making rounds to...

read more
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe