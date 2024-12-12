Local lawmakers file bills

State Senate and House members preparing for the 89th Texas Legislature to convene on Tuesday, Jan. 14, have filed hundreds of bills to be considered during the 140-day regular session.

As of Friday, Dec. 6, Sen. Angela Paxton of District 8 had filed nine bills, 89th Dist. Rep. Candy Noble had filed seven and 67th Dist. Rep. Jeff Leach had filed six.

The first step for a bill is assignment to a committee that will decide whether they will be sent to the House or Senate floor.

Paxton, R-McKinney, has filed Senate Joint Resolution 12 proposing a constitutional amendment establishing a parent’s right to direct a child’s education.

“A parent has the right to direct the education of the parent’s child, including the right to make reasonable choices within the public school system; choose an alternative to public education, such as a private school, including a parochial school or home school; access and view public school teaching materials, textbooks and other instructional materials, and library books; attend meetings of the governing body of a public school; and access public school student records for the parent’s child, including the child’s student health records,” the resolution said.

