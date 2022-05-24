Wylie East narrowly misses state 7v7 qualification

Wylie East narrowly missed out on qualification in the 7v7 state championships, losing in the final round.

Taking on some of the area’s top 5A and 6A teams, the Raiders were paired in Pool C with Frisco Lone Star, Sherman and Plano West Saturday morning. With the top team in the group moving on to the qualifying round, East opened the proceedings with a 28-6 win over Plano West.

Wylie East continued their strong form, beating Frisco Lone Star 28-19 and Sherman 27-12. The three victories clinched the top seed and advanced to play the winner of Pool D.

Taking on Coppell with the winner advancing to the state tournament, East fell just short in their final game, losing 26-18. The Cowboys advances to the state tournament while Wylie East heads into their offseason workouts before the regular season.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]