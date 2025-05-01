Local school districts rate As and Bs

Subscribe
by | May 1, 2025 | Education, Latest, news

After 19 months of court challenges by several districts, the Texas Education Agency has released school accountability ratings for the 2022-23 school year. The 2023-24 rankings are still blocked pending the resolution of a second lawsuit.

No scores were released for 2019-20 and 2020-21 because of the pandemic and only partial ratings were released for the 2021-22 school year.

The ratings consider three categories including how well high schools prepare students for college. 

Student Achievement and Student Progress counts for 70% of the overall grade with 30% based on how well students of all economic backgrounds are successful.

Wylie ISD received an overall rating of A, with 18,776 students enrolled for the 2022-23 school year and 28.6% of those listed as economically disadvantaged. WISD received an A for Student Achievement, a B for School Progress and an A for Closing the Gaps. 

“Our results reinforce what we know to be true: students can attend any school in Wylie ISD and receive a high-quality education,” said April Cunningham, chief communications officer of WISD. “Our students continue to demonstrate impressive growth in their learning and development, consistently meeting and exceeding high expectations.”

By Bob Wieland| [email protected]

