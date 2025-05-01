Subscribe
Vote No RH1

Collin County property values continue to rise

by | May 1, 2025 | Latest, news

Once again, Collin County property values show an increase, according to 2025 certified estimated taxable values released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). 

CCAD mailed the 2025 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15 and owners have until May 15 to file an appeal. Business personal property mailings are scheduled for mid-May.

“We encourage taxpayers to review their appraisal notice, and if they disagree with the value and choose to file a protest, that they should do so quickly,” said Brian Swanson, deputy chief appraiser-business operations and compliance.

Swanson added that certified values will be sent to taxing entities by the statutory date of July 25. “At that time the entity will look at their values for their individual budgeting process and calculate their tax levy,” he said.

The report said estimated Collin County property values increased by 8.11% to $269.3 billion, with $8.39 billion in new property added to the tax rolls as of April 17, 2025.

To read the full story, stay informed, support local journalism subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

Collin Summer Registration

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Wylie events serve up fun, fundraising 

Wylie events serve up fun, fundraising 

May 1, 2025 | , ,

Two popular spring events will take over downtown Wylie the first weekend of May, offering fun for families while raising money for local causes. The 21st annual Wylie Pedal Car Race 500 rolls onto Ballard Avenue on Sunday, May 4, at 1 p.m. Children ages 2-5 years old...

read more
Council opposes new development

Council opposes new development

May 1, 2025 | ,

U.S. Rep. Keith Self attended the Tuesday, April 22 Wylie City Council meeting to present special recognitions to members of the community. Honorees included staff from the Smith Public Library and first responders from Wylie Fire-Rescue and the Wylie Police...

read more
Local school districts rate As and Bs

Local school districts rate As and Bs

May 1, 2025 | , ,

After 19 months of court challenges by several districts, the Texas Education Agency has released school accountability ratings for the 2022-23 school year. The 2023-24 rankings are still blocked pending the resolution of a second lawsuit. No scores were released for...

read more
Voters head to polls Saturday

Voters head to polls Saturday

May 1, 2025 | ,

Wylie voters who missed early voting still have one final opportunity to cast their ballots during the general election on Saturday, May 3. Two seats on Wylie City Council are on the ballot and one is contested. David R. Duke, first elected to Place 1 in 2019, is...

read more
Collin College candidates file reports

Collin College candidates file reports

Apr 28, 2025 | , ,

Two candidates for the Collin College Board of Trustees have filed 30-day preelection campaign finance reports ahead of the upcoming Saturday, May 3, election, detailing their fundraising and expenditures in compliance with state law. The reports were filed by Place 4...

read more
Measles reported in Collin County

Measles reported in Collin County

Apr 28, 2025 | ,

Measles cases have been reported closer to home following positive tests for a student in Lucas and a person who visited three retail outlets in Plano earlier this month. The cases are not believed related to each other and officials have not determined a link to the...

read more
Order photos
Vote No RH1
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration
Vote No RH1
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration