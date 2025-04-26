Subscribe
Vote No RH1

Wylie routs Rockwall-Heath in Game 3, books return trip to area round

by | Apr 26, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Wylie senior Macy Alewine is greeted by her Pirate teammates at home plate after she hit a three-run home run in Game 3 of a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff series from Sachse High School last Friday. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Although the Wylie softball team lost Game 1 of the best-of-three Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff series against Rockall-Heath 6-2, Pirates head coach Heather Damron felt there wasn’t a lot that needed to be fixed.

Her only criticism was avoiding the big inning.

Rockwall-Heath scored four runs on three hits and three walks in the top of the second inning in an eventual 6-2 loss in Game 1 last Wednesday.

Damron was pleased with how well her team put that one “bad inning” behind them.

The Pirates outscored the Lady Hawks 24-3 over the final two games of the series to book a return trip to the area round.

The clincher was a 12-3 rout by Wylie in Game 3 from Sachse High School last Friday evening. 

Wylie took a 1-0 lead after Cori Vogeley hit the ball just out of the reach of a diving Lady Hawk infielder for an RBI single in the top of the first inning to get the Pirates on the board. That lead grew to 2-0 with a fielder’s choice.

Clutch two-out hitting helped Wylie to further distance itself from Rockwall-Heath. Macey Stephenson hit a line-drive single into right field and Katelyn Ashenfelter later made it 5-0 Pirates with a two-run single into center field.

“We just had better at bats in the last two games,” Damron said. “It’s not like that we had horrible at bats in Game 1. In games 2 and 3, we just went up there and trusted the plan more. We were able to come through and scratch those runs across.”

All the while, Wylie got lockdown pitching from Angel Wright. Damron brought in Wright in the fifth inning of the first game of the series to get her the experience of pitching in a playoff game. 

Wright, a freshman, not only pitched in Game 1, but she got the start in both Games 2 and 3. She tossed 14 straight scoreless innings, including a five-inning shutout in the middle ballgame of the series, and six shutout innings in the third game. 

Although Rockwall-Heath scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Wylie’s big lead proved more than enough as the Pirates ended the Lady Hawks’ season. 

“Sometimes when freshman come in, they’re nervous, but Angel has a real chill personality and demeanor and kind of takes things in stride,” Damron said. “She’s been throwing with the varsity all year long, and they’re really embraced her and showed her a lot of love. I think she feels that, and she feels super comfortable.”

Wylie backed up Wright with great defense. 

In Game 3, senior third baseman Macy Alewine caught a hard line drive, then threw across the field to double off a runner at first base. Earlier in the game, senior center fielder Kayla Santiago ran more than 15 feet to track down a hard fly ball to rob a Rockwall-Heath player of an RBI hit. 

“Every coach has their thing, but I am a defensive coach,” Damron said. “I stress that because if you can do the fundamentals of the game and make the routine plays, and we can be consistent at it, we give ourselves a chance to win games. Through the years that I’ve been here, my teams have bought into that.”

Alewine helped to put the game out of reach, hitting a three-run home run over the wall in left field in the fifth inning for an 8-0 Wylie lead.

“That was big,” Damron said. “You’re in the third inning, and you’re up 5-0, but they’re a good team. They could have easily strung something together. It could have been a 5-5 game. It was really the cherry on top for Macy to come up and get that hit and bring in three runs. It kind of deflated them a little bit more.”

To read the full story, keep informed about your community and support local journalism, subscribe to your local newspaper The Wylie News today!


Collin Summer Registration

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Brown House debuts entertaining exhibits

Brown House debuts entertaining exhibits

Apr 24, 2025 |

In a gallery at the Brown House, one of the latest exhibits, “Our Fascination with Period Dramas,” explores the enduring popularity of historical fiction. The Brown House in downtown Wylie is inviting guests to take a nostalgic look at the past through two new...

read more
Sales tax holiday April 26-28

Sales tax holiday April 26-28

Apr 24, 2025 | ,

As severe weather season nears, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding residents that they can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies without paying sales tax during the state’s annual tax holiday, scheduled for April 26-28. The sales tax exemption begins...

read more
REAL ID deadline is May 7

REAL ID deadline is May 7

Apr 24, 2025 | ,

Beginning May 7, every air traveler 18 years or older will be required to present a REAL ID compliant license or another acceptable form of identification to fly within the U.S. or access certain federal facilities, according to the Department of Homeland Security...

read more
Council candidates file pre-election campaign reports

Council candidates file pre-election campaign reports

Apr 24, 2025 |

Wylie city council candidates have filed their required 30-day preelection campaign finance reports ahead of the upcoming municipal election, detailing their fundraising and expenditures in compliance with state law. The two candidates who have filed reports are Hamza...

read more
County property tax appraisals mailed

County property tax appraisals mailed

Apr 24, 2025 | ,

Collin County property values will take center stage as property owners will soon see how much the county thinks their property is worth. Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) has been busy collecting and entering information in preparation to generate appraisal...

read more
Order photos
Vote No RH1
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration
Vote No RH1
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration