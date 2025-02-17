One contested race for Place 3

Subscribe
Feb 17, 2025

The Wylie city council election now has at least one contested race as of Tuesday, Feb. 11.

With the filing period for the May 3, 2025, local elections winding down, Hamza Fraz has filed to run for Place 3 on Wylie city council. Fraz has been a Wylie resident for 2 and a half years.

In addition to Fraz, Todd J. Pickens filed last month for Place 3 on Wylie city council, currently held by Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester who has announced he will not seek reelection.

David R. Duke, first elected to Place 1 in 2019, has filed for re-election.

City council members serve three-year terms and are elected at large, meaning they represent the entire city rather than specific districts.

Two Collin College Trustees are among four candidates who have filed for the college’s board.

Places 4, 5 and 6, each a six-year term, are up for this year’s Collin College election.

Place 5 Trustee Raj Menon of Plano and Place 6 Trustee Stacy Anne Arias of Melissa have filed for re-election.

Staci L. Weaver of Plano has filed as a candidate for Place 4 currently occupied by Trustee Greg Gomel of Plano and Justin Adcock has filed for Place 6 to challenge Arias.

Menon, who serves as treasurer on the nine-member board, was appointed in 2016, elected to a two-year term in 2017 and then won a six-year term in 2019.

Arias was elected to Place 6 in 2019 after previously serving 12 years in Place 5 before moving.

Weaver is superintendent of the Legacy Preparatory Academy in Plano and Adcock is a business owner from Plano.

The last day to file in either race is Feb. 14.

The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information for the May 3 election is Apr. 3.

Starting Jan. 1, voters could request absentee ballots if needed. Early voting will be held from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29.

To qualify as a candidate for council, individuals must meet certain eligibility requirements, including being a U.S. citizen, being at least 18 years old by the first day of the term to be filled at the election or on the date of appointment and having resided withing Wylie’s corporate limits for at least 12 months preceding the election.

For additional details, residents can visit the Wylie City Secretary’s Office at 300 Country Club Road, Building 100, Wylie; call 972-516-6020; or go to the city’s official website, https://www.wylietexas.gov/.

