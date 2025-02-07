Instant classic! Wylie tops Wylie East in OT for 2nd time this year

Wylie senior Isaiah Shurn scored 18 points in the Pirates’ 59-56 overtime win over Wylie East on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from the Montgomery Center. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Unfortunately for the Wylie and Wylie East boys’ basketball teams, last week marked the final time that they will play each other this season.

With the UIL implementing two divisions for the playoffs for each of the six classifications beginning this school year, Wylie will be in Class 6A-Division I, while Wylie East has been placed in Class 6A-Division II.

And after the Pirates defeated the Pirates 59-56 from the Montgomery Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, the lasting memory that fans of Wylie and Wylie East will have of their two contests this season is how each game was decided by a couple of plays.

On Jan. 2, the Pirates used a late fourth-quarter rally in their first game against the Raiders before outlasting Wylie East in overtime to earn a 49-45 win.

Last week, Wylie was a perfect four-of-four from the free-throw line in overtime and a potential, game-tying 3-pointer from Wylie East senior Parker Overstreet bounced off the right side of the backboard as time expired.

With the win, the Pirates (12-2 District 9-6A) moved one-half game ahead of the Raiders (12-3) for first place in District 9-6A.

“Those were two fun ones,” said Stephen Pearce, Wylie head coach. “Unbelievable. Two overtime games. Too close for comfort.”

Senior Isaiah Shurn scored 18 points for Wylie, while senior Noah Mallory contributed 16 points.

Wylie East sophomore Preston Samuels was brilliant in defeat, scoring 14 points, all in the first half.

Stay informed about your community, and support local journalism by subscribing to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

