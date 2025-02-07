Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

Instant classic! Wylie tops Wylie East in OT for 2nd time this year

by | Feb 7, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Wylie senior Isaiah Shurn scored 18 points in the Pirates’ 59-56 overtime win over Wylie East on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from the Montgomery Center. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Unfortunately for the Wylie and Wylie East boys’ basketball teams, last week marked the final time that they will play each other this season.

With the UIL implementing two divisions for the playoffs for each of the six classifications beginning this school year, Wylie will be in Class 6A-Division I, while Wylie East has been placed in Class 6A-Division II.

And after the Pirates defeated the Pirates 59-56 from the Montgomery Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, the lasting memory that fans of Wylie and Wylie East will have of their two contests this season is how each game was decided by a couple of plays. 

On Jan. 2, the Pirates used a late fourth-quarter rally in their first game against the Raiders before outlasting Wylie East in overtime to earn a 49-45 win.

Last week, Wylie was a perfect four-of-four from the free-throw line in overtime and a potential, game-tying 3-pointer from Wylie East senior Parker Overstreet bounced off the right side of the backboard as time expired.

With the win, the Pirates (12-2 District 9-6A) moved one-half game ahead of the Raiders (12-3) for first place in District 9-6A.

“Those were two fun ones,” said Stephen Pearce, Wylie head coach. “Unbelievable. Two overtime games. Too close for comfort.”

Senior Isaiah Shurn scored 18 points for Wylie, while senior Noah Mallory contributed 16 points.

Wylie East sophomore Preston Samuels was brilliant in defeat, scoring 14 points, all in the first half.

Stay informed about your community, and support local journalism by subscribing to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Best of 2025 Leaderboard

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Area wrestlers shine at District 6-6A Tournament

Area wrestlers shine at District 6-6A Tournament

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

Wylie East’s Daniel Marquez attempts to lift Plano East’s Cesar Arguello in the air during the first place match at 285 pounds in the District 6-6A Tournament. Marquez won by pin. Arguello also qualified for regionals with his second place finish. Photo by Maddie...

read more
Local election filing deadline Feb. 14

Local election filing deadline Feb. 14

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

With the filing period for the May 3, 2025 Wylie city council and Collin College trustees winding down, candidates have added their names to the races. David R. Duke, first elected to Place 1 in 2019, has filed for re-election. Earlier last month Todd J. Pickens filed...

read more
Local representatives begin work in Austin

Local representatives begin work in Austin

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

Collin County lawmakers have begun work in the 89th Texas Legislature with Rep. Candy Noble visiting the Lower Rio Grande Valley and Rep. Jeff Leach meeting with multiple groups, individuals and constituents from across District 67 and the state. “I’m glad that Gov....

read more
Storm spotters trained

Storm spotters trained

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

Patricia Sánchez, a forecaster/meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, explains how a thunderstorm develops. Bob Wieland/C&S Media The difference between a storm watch and a storm warning could be likened to making tacos, a National Weather...

read more
Applicants file for council, college elections 

Applicants file for council, college elections 

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

The filing period for the May 3, 2025, Wylie city council and Collin College trustee elections are underway. As of presstime, Todd J. Pickens has filed for Place 3 on Wylie city council, currently held by Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester who has announced he will not seek...

read more
Two fatalities in mobile home fire  

Two fatalities in mobile home fire  

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

Wylie firefighters battle a fire at a home in Southfork Mobile Home Community Friday, Jan. 24. Courtesy Rick White Authorities have completed their investigation into the deadly fire that claimed the lives of two residents in the Southfork Mobile Home Community on...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love