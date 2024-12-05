Optional curriculum features Bible lessons

Texas school districts may now choose reading and English language lessons linked to the Bible.

By an 8-7 vote Friday, Nov. 22, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved the optional Bluebonnet Learning curriculum drafted by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for kindergarten through fifth grade.

Four Democrats on the board and three Republicans, including Vice Chair Pam Little of District 12, opposed adoption.

Gov. Greg Abbott said approval of the curriculum was “a critical step forward to bring students back to the basics of education and provide the best education in the nation.”

Little said, “A lot of the material was age inappropriate and the amount of content for K-2 was overwhelming.”

Bluebonnet Learning lessons will be available free online but school districts will receive additional state funding of up to $60 per student if they choose to use SBOE-approved materials.

With the curriculum just approved, school districts have not had time to consider it.

“Princeton ISD is not currently reviewing any new curriculum products for adoption, and, at this time, we do not foresee any plans to do so in the near future,” said Jean Ann Collins, communications coordinator for the PISD.

April Cunningham, executive director of communications for the Wylie ISD, said the district was aware the SBOE had approved the new optional curriculum.

