District staff discuss budget, future capital projects

Although the calendar year turned over a few weeks back, planning for the upcoming fiscal year is already underway in Wylie ISD.

Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Scott Roderick presented a budget calendar to the board of trustees during their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 23, at the Education Services Center.

Roderick has met with Superintendent David Vinson and senior district staff this month to identify goals and priorities for the upcoming budget along with projected enrollment totals. Budgets are due to the district’s finance division in March, after which staffing allocations will be distributed to principals.

A draft budget will be presented in April, said Roderick, with the district set to adopt the final version during its June 19 board meeting.

Vinson said that this year’s budgeting cycle may have a little more variance than a non-legislative year because of potential actions down in Austin.

“In addition to new money, there are different things that might be there,” Vinson said. “It might be sooner than later when we finalize those expenditures.”

Additionally, Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer and Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Casey Whittle provided an update on drafting a new master facilities plan for the district.

Spicer said the planning process occurs every five years, adding that the previous plan lasted from 2018-2023. With the potential for continued growth, the district needs to evaluate trends for the next half decade.

“It’s all aligned with one of your board goals, which is to manage growth in a way that provides virtual equity, financial responsibility and assurance of all student needs,” Spicer said. “We look at many different variables when we begin a master facilities plan including campus capacities, infrastructure conditions, safety and security needs, the economic and housing market and conditions of facilities.”

In 2019, the district began its most recent bond project that ran through 2022 and met the growth needs of Wylie ISD.

“I’m very pleased with what we did with the bond in 2019,” Spicer said. “Everything that we promised the public has been done.”

