Citizens elect incumbents, former principals as WISD trustees

Four Wylie ISD trustee positions were on the line today and the two incumbents and two former high school principals hold comfortable leads over their challengers.

Collin County election results show 64 of 105 voting centers as of 11:12 p.m. this evening and over 16,000 votes have been cast in three of the four races.

In Place 1, Stacie Smith (i) has 64% of the votes over challenger Jill Palmer with 36%.

Place 2 shows newcomer Jeffrey Keech with 34.6% of the vote, trailing former Wylie East High School principal Mike Williams with 65.4% of total votes.

The Place 5 race has former Wylie High School principal Virdie Montgomery with 62% of the total votes cast and Kevin Brooks with 38% of votes cast.

Place 6 has incumbent Jacob Day with 65% of the votes and Michael Schwerin with 35% of the votes.

Palmer, Keech, Brooks and Schwerin combined their campaign efforts under the “We The People” umbrella with ties to funding from outside of the area.

The Wylie News will have a complete election story for local and statewide elections in the morning on its website, wylienews.com

From Staff Reports • [email protected]