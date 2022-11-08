Subscribe
Veterans

Citizens elect incumbents, former principals as WISD trustees

by | Nov 8, 2022 | Education, Latest

Four Wylie ISD trustee positions were on the line today and the two incumbents and two former high school principals hold comfortable leads over their challengers. 

Collin County election results show 64 of 105 voting centers as of 11:12 p.m. this evening and over 16,000 votes have been cast in three of the four races.

In Place 1, Stacie Smith (i) has 64% of the votes over challenger Jill Palmer with 36%.

Place 2 shows newcomer Jeffrey Keech with 34.6% of the vote, trailing former Wylie East High School principal Mike Williams with 65.4% of total votes.

The Place 5 race has former Wylie High School principal Virdie Montgomery with 62% of the total votes cast and Kevin Brooks with 38% of votes cast.

Place 6 has incumbent Jacob Day with 65% of the votes and Michael Schwerin with 35% of the votes.

Palmer, Keech, Brooks and Schwerin combined their campaign efforts under the “We The People” umbrella with ties to funding from outside of the area.

The Wylie News will have a complete election story for local and statewide elections in the morning on its website, wylienews.com

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

One of Collin County’s most wanted apprehended

One of Collin County’s most wanted apprehended

Nov 8, 2022 |

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of its Top 10 most wanted was extradited to the county, according to a Nov. 8 news release. Susan O’Connor, 54, was charged with interference with child custody in 2009. That same year, she fled the state with her...

read more
Election Day is today

Election Day is today

Nov 8, 2022 |

Voters head to the polls today to cast ballots for races at the federal, state, county and local levels.  Polls opened at 7 a.m. today and will remain open until 7 p.m. Polling locations include the Michael J. Felix Community Center, which is located at 3815...

read more
Wylie ISD playoff schedule

Wylie ISD playoff schedule

Nov 5, 2022 | ,

Wylie ISD playoff schedule: 6A Region II, Div II Rockwall Heath vs Wylie East Friday, 7:00 PM @ Wylie Stadium 6A Region II, Div I Mesquite Horn vs Wylie High Friday, 7:00 PM @ Eagle Stadium in Allen All tickets for playoff games will be sold online. Please note, there...

read more
Wylie shuts out Garland in second half

Wylie shuts out Garland in second half

Nov 4, 2022 | ,

WYLIE — Battling more weather delays and windy conditions, the Wylie Pirates capped off the regular season with a win. Wylie (7-3, 6-2 in 9-6A) started strongly to take an early lead over Garland (5-5, 4-4) in the first quarter, thanks to two key plays from the...

read more
Election Day Nov. 8

Election Day Nov. 8

Nov 4, 2022 |

Residents will head to the polls for Election Day next week to decide several federal, state and local races. Polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Wylie voters will also have their say in four races for the Wylie ISD Board of...

read more
Rowlett spoils Wylie East’s perfect season

Rowlett spoils Wylie East’s perfect season

Nov 3, 2022 | ,

All that stood between the Wylie East Raiders (9-1, 7-1 in 9-6A) and their first undefeated regular season in program history was the Rowlett Eagles (4-6, 4-4 in 9-6A).  Rowlett, who entered the game in fifth place in District 9-6A, stole that milestone right out...

read more
Monroe Farms development denied for the fourth time

Monroe Farms development denied for the fourth time

Nov 3, 2022 |

For the fourth time, council considered a planned development proposal for Monroe Farms — a single-family subdivision north of Smith Elementary School on Country Club Road. Councilmembers held a public hearing for the development during the Tuesday, Oct. 25, regular...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022