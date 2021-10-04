Collin courthouse closed Monday, Tuesday

The Collin County Courthouse is closed to the public and employees today and Tuesday because of an electrical outage, county officials said.

The electrical outage at the Collin County Courthouse affects all escalators, elevators, fire pumps and chilled water pumps. Crews are responding to the outage at this time, but they advise that it will take some time to assess the situation and restore power.

County employees may enter the building to retrieve personal items, but the building will be closed for work today and Tuesday.

Officials will post updates on the county web page: www.collincountytx.gov.

From Staff Reports [email protected]