Subscribe

Collin courthouse closed Monday, Tuesday

by | Oct 4, 2021 | Latest

The Collin County Courthouse is closed to the public and employees today and Tuesday because of an electrical outage, county officials said.

The electrical outage at the Collin County Courthouse affects all escalators, elevators, fire pumps and chilled water pumps. Crews are responding to the outage at this time, but they advise that it will take some time to assess the situation and restore power.

County employees may enter the building to retrieve personal items, but the building will be closed for work today and Tuesday.

Officials will post updates on the county web page: www.collincountytx.gov.

From Staff Reports [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

East struggles in shutout loss

East struggles in shutout loss

Oct 4, 2021 | ,

Wylie East (0-2, 2-3) surrendered 35 points in the first half, and allowed 21 points in the second half to lose to Longview (2-0, 5-1) 56-0 at Lobo Stadium last Friday night. On their first offensive possession, the Raiders drove into Longview territory, trying to...

read more
Wylie Pirates defeat Rowlett Eagles

Wylie Pirates defeat Rowlett Eagles

Sep 30, 2021 | ,

The Wylie Pirates (2-1, 2-4) scored 28 consecutive points to earn a 31-13 win over the Rowlett Eagles. Thoughts from Coach Jimmy Carter: “When we got our first win last week, we talked about building off that confidence,” Carter said. “We know who we are, we’re the...

read more
District approves resolution for virtual learning

District approves resolution for virtual learning

Sep 30, 2021 |

Wylie ISD offers a virtual learning program this year that began on Sept. 27.  The Wylie ISD board on Sept. 20 approved a resolution to adopt the remote option for parents who decided to have their children learn at home as the pandemic lingers.  For the complete...

read more
Wylie’s three keys to victory over Rowlett

Wylie’s three keys to victory over Rowlett

Sep 30, 2021 | ,

With a win under their belt, the Wylie Pirates are rounding into form. Much like last season, Wylie (1-4, 1-1) plays Rowlett (1-4, 1-1) with their backs against the wall. In a winner-take-all district game last season, the Pirates shocked everyone by defeating the...

read more
Church members ready to gather, worship together

Church members ready to gather, worship together

Sep 29, 2021 |

Wylie United Methodist Church sustained significant damage during the winter storm that paralyzed the North Texas region for a few days when many people lost power and water. The storm caused damage to many homes and businesses.  In addition, the damage occurred...

read more
Wylie ISD continues building projects

Wylie ISD continues building projects

Sep 29, 2021 |

Campus construction projects continue in Wylie ISD, with projects at three schools — Davis Intermediate School, McMillan Junior High School and Wylie East High School – finishing this fall.  Nathan Watson, executive director of operations, said the 2019 district...

read more
BBQ on Ballard moved to spring

BBQ on Ballard moved to spring

Sep 29, 2021 |

The inaugural BBQ on Ballard event scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed until spring, said Jeremy Meier, president of the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association, in an announcement Wednesday morning. "The tough decision was made due to weather forecast,...

read more