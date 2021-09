After a months-long stalemate, the Texas Legislature returned to work, approving a controversial elections bill that was a priority of Gov. Greg Abbott.

The bill, SB-1, concerns “election integrity and security” and aims to prevent fraudulent conduct in the state’s elections. Abbott signed the bill Sept. 7 in Tyler.

For the full story, see our September 8 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler [email protected]