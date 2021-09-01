Subscribe

Community Bulletin: Braves get season started with win over Pottsboro

by | Sep 1, 2021 | Sports

The Community High School football team entered their season opener against Pottsboro with an opportunity to show how far they’ve grown in one year.

The Braves were very familiar with Pottsboro, having opened 2020 against the Cardinals in Dustin Blann’s first game as head coach. That game was not in Community’s favor, as the Braves lost 42-13 at home. Since that first game, Community has grown into a strong 4A opponent, winning three of their final four games, including a playoff victory over Glen Rose.

With a full offseason to work with, the Braves traveled to Pottsboro with turnabout on their mind. They ultimately found their revenge, scoring touchdowns on each of their first six drives en route to a 56-41 victory.

Community’s first score came thanks to a 70-yard run by Quinton Hall to tie it at 7-7. In a back and forth first half, the Braves took their first lead in the game on a 21-yard touchdown run by Hall. At the break, Community led 34-21, reaching the end zone on all five first half possessions.

The second half was more of the same dominance from the Braves. Senior Jonathan Norris scored on Community’s first drive after the break, rushing it in from 22 yards out. The Braves would score two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, as they walked away with a 15-point victory.

Hall was a stud on both sides of the ball against Pottsboro, finishing with 158 rushing yards and four touchdowns. As a safety, Hall had eight solo tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a blocked PAT. Norris also had 150 total yards, rushing for 80 yards alongside a 70-yard touchdown reception.

Community football returns home for its next game, hosting Brock Sept. 3. The Eagles enter this matchup after defeating Bushland 31-3.

By Jackson King * [email protected]

