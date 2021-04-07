Congressman discusses infrastructure, other key topics

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor doesn’t see much spirit of bipartisanship with President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal, one of many topics the Congressman from Texas’ 3rd District spoke about during a visit to C&S Media’s Wylie office on April 1.
Taylor also discussed immigration, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, proposed gun legislation and bipartisanship during his roughly 35-minute interview.
Taylor said Biden never consulted with Republicans before announcing his $2 trillion plan to fix roads, bridges and other infrastructure and address a slew of other measures, such as housing and manufacturing. Biden said he would pay for the plan with tax increases on corporations, and the plan also would end tax breaks for the fossil fuel industry.
“This has very little in the way of what I would consider construction of road and bridges, and it has a huge tax hike that is going to hurt middle income earners,” Taylor said about the proposal.
He said now is not the time for a big tax hike, pointing to how Biden signed a COVID-19 relief package recently to stimulate and rescue the economy and now is, according to Taylor, proposing “the largest tax hike in the history of the country.” Taylor added that one has to decide where America is now – does it need help or can it take a hit?
When asked whether he supported money for infrastructure upgrades, Taylor pointed to his time as a Texas legislator when lawmakers – on a bipartisan basis – dedicated a significant amount of money for transportations needs and made mobility issues a priority. Taylor served as both a senator and representative.
By Don Munsch