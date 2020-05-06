Library open with limited hours, services

The hours won’t be as long, and not all parts of the library will be available, but we are still ex­cited to be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’re working hard to comply with the 25% ca­pacity mandate by Governor Abbott, so we’re asking that our wonderful patrons come in, pick up items quickly and head out, so more of our friends can enter the building. It would be great if one person could come in and pick up everything for the fam­ily.

The book drop is open, and those of you who have received an email or phone call notifying you that an item you’ve request­ed is available, the drive-up will be open for those arrived holds Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The book drop is open, and those of you who have received an email or phone call notifying you that an item you’ve request­ed is available, the drive-up will be open for those arrived holds Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We will be quarantining re­turned items for 72 hours, but materials you check out now will not be disinfected because they have been on the shelves inside the library since we closed.

These are the areas and ser­vices that will not be available: study rooms, meeting rooms, puzzles, play areas, computers, Teen Room gaming equipment, and Interlibrary Loans.

You may, however, use our mobile printing service. Visit our mobile printing page to learn how to print from your mobile device or computer, at home or work. Go to WylieTex­as.gov/library, click on Adult, then Services, then Mobile Printing. Cost per page is $.15 for black and white and $.50 for color. Printing is cash only and will take coins and up to a $5 bill. We are not able to make change for print jobs. Items will be available in the li­brary for pickup.

Don’t forget about all the ser­vices we offer through online re­sources such as Overdrive, RB Digital, Mango Languages, and Gale Courses. We can’t imagine that there’s anyone without a library card, but if so, you can get a temporary one through WylieTexas.gov/library. This card will give you access to our online resources.

I am always grateful for the amazing staff at Smith Pub­lic Library, but I’m even more thankful now, as they have worked through the challenges brought on by the coronavi­rus pandemic. It takes all of us working together during this un­usual time. Our Circulation staff members have answered phones Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our Circula­tion and Adult Services staff did a complete inventory of our collection. (We have 118,000 items!) Our Youth Services staff continued to offer virtual story­times and programs.

So, let’s practice social dis­tancing and take all the other precautions that will keep us and our families and friends safe. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to call us at 972-516-6250.

For more stories like this, see the May 6 issue or subscribe online.

By Rachel Orozco, Smith Library Director