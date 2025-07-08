Volleyball players excel at USA Junior Volleyball Nationals

Wylie High School incoming junior middle hitter Aubrey DeGrate helped to lead her club team, Madfrog 16 National Team, to a national title in the 16U Open Division at the 2025 USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship, held June 25-July 3 at Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Seven volleyball players from Wylie High School and eight from Wylie East competed in the 2025 USA Volleyball Girls National Championship, held June 25-July 3 at Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas.

It was a successful tournament for those players from the city of Wylie with four players helping to lead their team to a top-three finish in their respective divisions and a spot on the medal stand.

Wylie incoming junior middle hitter Aubrey DeGrate helped guided her club team, Madfrog 16 National Team, to a national title in the open 16U division. Madfrog dominated to a 10-1 record, losing 21 sets against just seven sets lost. They went 3-0 in gold bracket play, capped off with a 2-1 come-from-behind win (21-25, 25-23, 15-13) over Arizona Storm 16 Thunder in the championship game.

Two other Wylie players earned a top-three finish.

Outside hitter Keelyn Green, an incoming junior at Wylie, helped to guide Premier 16 Black G (NT) to a 10-1 record and national runner-up finish in the 16U Freedom division.

Another incoming junior at Wylie, Julia Hudgins, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, was named to the all-tournament team after she helped to lead Arete 16 Navy Telos (NT) to third place in the 16U USA division.

Wylie East rising sophomore setter Norah Hicks played a key role in leading TAV Black Jason (NT) to second place in the nation in the 15U Open division. Hicks’ club team went 9-2 overall at junior nationals and won 19 sets against just five set losses.

Reagan Johnson, an incoming sophomore at Wylie East and outside hitter, delivered a solid performance for Madfrog 15’s N White (NT), which finished in 14th place in the 15U Liberty division. Raegan Jeffers, a sophomore middle blocker, left Dallas with a top 25 finish. Her club team, Premier 15 Black (NT), captured 21st place in the 15U Liberty division.

Rlieigh Brown, a sophomore middle hitter at Wylie East, competed for UEPA 15D (NT), which captured 23rd place in the 15U USA division. Tess Adamic, an incoming freshman, led Drive Nation 14-Red (NT) to 26th place in the 14U Open division.

Jordan Turner, an incoming senior setter at Wylie East and University of Memphis commit, earned 33rd place with Excel 17 National Red (NT), which competed in the 17U Open division. Siena Scholz helped to lead Arsenal 17 Blue (NT) to three wins and a 79th-place finish in the 17U Patriot division.

A pair of incoming seniors at Wylie captured fifth place. Defensive specialist Livian Nesbit earned fifth place in the 17U National Division with her club team, Madfrog 17 National White. Outside hitter Peyton Stade and her club team, TAV Black Haroun notched fifth place in the 17U National Division.

Jolene Bao, a rising junior libero at Wylie, and her club team, Madfrog 16U National Black, earned 13th place in the 16U American Division, while incoming sophomore setter Berkeley Weidinger and her club team, Madfrog 15U National Black, finished in 29th place in the 15U National Division.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

