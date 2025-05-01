Subscribe
Vote No RH1

Wylie events serve up fun, fundraising 

by | May 1, 2025 | Area News, Latest, news

Two popular spring events will take over downtown Wylie the first weekend of May, offering fun for families while raising money for local causes.

The 21st annual Wylie Pedal Car Race 500 rolls onto Ballard Avenue on Sunday, May 4, at 1 p.m. Children ages 2-5 years old will select a unique car, provided and decorated by local merchants, and race 500 inches down the historic street in heats of seven racers.

Check-in for ages 2-3 begins at 1 p.m., with races starting at 2 p.m. Participants in the 4-5 age group can check in anytime between 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., with races starting at 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to arrive early, no later than 15 minutes before race time.

The event is presented by the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and the city of Wylie. With a $15 entry fee, racers receive a T-shirt and a chance to win a trophy. All participants take home a ribbon and T-shirt. Proceeds benefit area Special Olympics programs and the beautification of historic downtown Wylie.

The race is held rain or shine and spots are limited. Registration is available online at cityofwylie.gov.

Festivities continue Monday, May 5, with the annual Taste of Wylie event at Olde City Park, located at 112 S. Ballard Ave. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., more than 40 local restaurants and vendors will offer samples of their dishes while raising funds for area food pantries.

Now organized by the city, Taste of Wylie benefits local nonprofits such as Hope for the Cities, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 5 Loaves Food Pantry and Community Christian Care. Last year, the event raised more than $30,000 for the organizations, and organizers hope to surpass that total this year.

During the event, attendees will have opportunities to make additional donations online by credit card or in person with cash.

Highlighted vendors this year include Creekside Fine Grill, HTeaO, Ferah Smokehouse & Cantina, Lazy Dog, Frankie’s Casa, The South and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Live music will be provided by Tim the DJ.

Tickets for Taste of Wylie are available online. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12, and $12 for educators and seniors over 60. Children 5 and under can attend for free.

For more information or to register for either event, visit wylietexas.gov.

Stay informed and support local journalism subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Collin Summer Registration

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Council opposes new development

Council opposes new development

May 1, 2025 | ,

U.S. Rep. Keith Self attended the Tuesday, April 22 Wylie City Council meeting to present special recognitions to members of the community. Honorees included staff from the Smith Public Library and first responders from Wylie Fire-Rescue and the Wylie Police...

read more
Local school districts rate As and Bs

Local school districts rate As and Bs

May 1, 2025 | , ,

After 19 months of court challenges by several districts, the Texas Education Agency has released school accountability ratings for the 2022-23 school year. The 2023-24 rankings are still blocked pending the resolution of a second lawsuit. No scores were released for...

read more
Voters head to polls Saturday

Voters head to polls Saturday

May 1, 2025 | ,

Wylie voters who missed early voting still have one final opportunity to cast their ballots during the general election on Saturday, May 3. Two seats on Wylie City Council are on the ballot and one is contested. David R. Duke, first elected to Place 1 in 2019, is...

read more
Collin College candidates file reports

Collin College candidates file reports

Apr 28, 2025 | , ,

Two candidates for the Collin College Board of Trustees have filed 30-day preelection campaign finance reports ahead of the upcoming Saturday, May 3, election, detailing their fundraising and expenditures in compliance with state law. The reports were filed by Place 4...

read more
Measles reported in Collin County

Measles reported in Collin County

Apr 28, 2025 | ,

Measles cases have been reported closer to home following positive tests for a student in Lucas and a person who visited three retail outlets in Plano earlier this month. The cases are not believed related to each other and officials have not determined a link to the...

read more
Order photos
Vote No RH1
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration
Vote No RH1
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration