Wylie events serve up fun, fundraising 

Two popular spring events will take over downtown Wylie the first weekend of May, offering fun for families while raising money for local causes.

The 21st annual Wylie Pedal Car Race 500 rolls onto Ballard Avenue on Sunday, May 4, at 1 p.m. Children ages 2-5 years old will select a unique car, provided and decorated by local merchants, and race 500 inches down the historic street in heats of seven racers.

Check-in for ages 2-3 begins at 1 p.m., with races starting at 2 p.m. Participants in the 4-5 age group can check in anytime between 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., with races starting at 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to arrive early, no later than 15 minutes before race time.

The event is presented by the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and the city of Wylie. With a $15 entry fee, racers receive a T-shirt and a chance to win a trophy. All participants take home a ribbon and T-shirt. Proceeds benefit area Special Olympics programs and the beautification of historic downtown Wylie.

The race is held rain or shine and spots are limited. Registration is available online at cityofwylie.gov.

Festivities continue Monday, May 5, with the annual Taste of Wylie event at Olde City Park, located at 112 S. Ballard Ave. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., more than 40 local restaurants and vendors will offer samples of their dishes while raising funds for area food pantries.

Now organized by the city, Taste of Wylie benefits local nonprofits such as Hope for the Cities, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 5 Loaves Food Pantry and Community Christian Care. Last year, the event raised more than $30,000 for the organizations, and organizers hope to surpass that total this year.

During the event, attendees will have opportunities to make additional donations online by credit card or in person with cash.

Highlighted vendors this year include Creekside Fine Grill, HTeaO, Ferah Smokehouse & Cantina, Lazy Dog, Frankie’s Casa, The South and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Live music will be provided by Tim the DJ.

Tickets for Taste of Wylie are available online. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12, and $12 for educators and seniors over 60. Children 5 and under can attend for free.

For more information or to register for either event, visit wylietexas.gov.

Stay informed and support local journalism subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!