Council opposes new development

U.S. Rep. Keith Self attended the Tuesday, April 22 Wylie City Council meeting to present special recognitions to members of the community. Honorees included staff from the Smith Public Library and first responders from Wylie Fire-Rescue and the Wylie Police Department.

The meeting also recognized local entrepreneurs, as small business representatives joined city officials in celebrating National Small Business Week May 4-10.

During the regular agenda, council unanimously approved the reappointment of Keith Stephens to the North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors. Stephens will continue representing Wylie on the regional board that manages water supply and resources across North Texas.

Council also considered three items tied to a proposed 47.97-acre manufactured home development by Wylie 33, LLC: a development agreement, a municipal services agreement and a request for annexation. Each was denied in separate votes. Former Councilmember Red Byboth and Wylie ISD Trustee Bill Howard spoke in favor of the project, citing the need for more affordable housing in the city. Council’s denials followed community feedback and discussions about the project’s compatibility with Wylie’s long-term planning goals.

To read the full story, stay informed, support local journalism subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Chad Engbrock | [email protected]