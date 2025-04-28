Wylie ISD names new junior high in honor of Richard Parker

Ricard Parker is a Wylie native and a 1965 graduate of WISD (Courtesy Wylie ISD)

At its April 28 meeting, the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees announced that the district’s newest junior high school will be named Richard Parker Junior High. The school, currently under construction off Kreymer Lane between Brown Street and Mossy Oak Lane, is scheduled to open in August 2026 and will feed into Wylie East High School.

The name was recommended by the district’s Board Naming Committee after a community survey conducted this past winter. The survey received hundreds of public submissions, with Richard Parker emerging as a prominent choice.

A lifelong resident of Wylie, Richard Parker has contributed decades of service to Wylie ISD and the community. Born in August 1947, Parker comes from a family deeply rooted in the district’s history. His mother, Nancy Parker, graduated from Wylie High School, while his father, Clyde Parker, served on the school board during the construction of Hartman Elementary. Clyde Parker’s legacy remains visible today on the school’s dedication plaque.

Parker attended Wylie Elementary, Wylie Junior High and Wylie High School, all of which were located near the present-day sites of Sonic and American National Bank. He graduated in 1965 and began college at Austin College on a basketball scholarship before transferring to East Texas State University, where he earned a degree in accounting. Since 1972, he has worked as a real estate broker in Wylie and continues to run his business.

Throughout his life, Parker has been a strong advocate for education, youth and community service. His extensive involvement includes service on the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees, founding roles in the Wylie Christian Care Center and the Wylie Sports Hall of Honor, and membership in the Wylie Lions Club, Wylie Rotary Club and Wylie Cemetery Association. He was also inducted into the Wylie Sports Hall of Honor for his achievements as a quarterback and point guard for the Wylie Pirates.

Parker established an endowment in honor of his parents that funds annual scholarships for graduating seniors at Wylie High School, Wylie East High School and Achieve Academy. He continues to support Wylie ISD’s FFA and athletics programs.

Parker’s legacy extends through his family, including his wife, Gail Parker; daughters Amy Herzog, Buffy Owens and Sarah Parker; and numerous grandchildren, all of whom have attended or are currently attending Wylie ISD schools.

Wylie ISD will announce the name of the new intermediate school, located adjacent to Richard Parker Junior High, during the May Board of Trustees meeting. A joint groundbreaking ceremony for both campuses is scheduled for June.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Wylie News today.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]