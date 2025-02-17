Subscribe
ERCOT issues weather watch for Feb. 19-21 due to extreme cold

Feb 17, 2025

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a Weather Watch for the period of Feb. 19-21 in response to forecasted extreme cold weather across the region.

The watch is prompted by expected higher electricity demand and the potential for lower reserve levels on the grid. While grid conditions are anticipated to remain normal during the watch, ERCOT is closely monitoring the situation.

ERCOT will utilize all available tools to manage the grid while maintaining its reliability-first approach. In preparation for the cold weather, ERCOT is working closely with the Texas Energy Reliability Council, the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, and other state agencies, as well as market participants.

Texans are encouraged to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).

Real-time and extended grid conditions can also be monitored on ERCOT’s website at ercot.com.

An ERCOT Weather Watch is issued in advance of significant weather events that are expected to result in higher electricity demand and potentially lower reserves. While grid conditions are currently expected to be normal, ERCOT advises Texans to stay informed by checking grid conditions on ercot.com.

No immediate action is required. However, ERCOT recommends monitoring real-time and extended grid conditions on their website for updates.

Reducing energy usage during peak demand periods can help conserve power and alleviate pressure on the grid. Energy-saving tips are available on the TXANS webpage, ercot.com.

