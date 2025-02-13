Local pantry to host gala

Sachse’s 5 Loaves Food Pantry is going “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” to host its annual fundraising gala next month.

The event, set for Saturday, March 8, will feature dinner, live music and an auction to support the pantry’s programs and the development of the Beacon of Hope Center. The Atrium at the Granville Arts Center, 300 N. 5th St., in Garland, will be the venue for the evening beginning with a cocktail reception at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and a program at 6 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to dress in cocktail attire, with black-tie optional. Each ticket includes dinner and two drink tickets. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for those looking to further support the cause.

5 Loaves Food Pantry provides essential resources to families in need, and the Beacon of Hope Center will serve as a vital hub offering counseling, childcare, continuing education, sports activities and access to nutritious food.

The center’s mission is to empower children by addressing fundamental needs that contribute to their overall well-being and future success.

Guests at the gala will enjoy a catered meal from Ferah’s Smokehouse and hear from special guest speakers, including NFL player and former University of Texas football star Adrian Phillips and Miss Texas.

Organizers promise an unforgettable evening of philanthropy and celebration.

“We are so excited to partner with the cities of Wylie, Sachse, and Garland and collaborate with the Lakes Foundation and Miss Texas to bring hope to struggling families in our communities, said Rebekah Rodgers, assistant director of 5 Loaves Food Pantry. “This collaboration is a testament to the power of unity and generosity, demonstrating that when we come together, we can make a lasting impact.”

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets for $125 each or $200 per couple to secure a spot for an evening of fun and giving back. Friends and family are encouraged to attend together to make an even greater impact. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and individuals looking to show their support in a significant way. Space is limited, so guests are encouraged to act fast to be part of this special event.

“The Deep in the Heart of Texas Gala is more than just an event—it’s a commitment to ensuring that families in need have access to vital resources like education, counseling, and nutritious meals, both through the future Beacon of Hope Center and the ongoing efforts of 5 Loaves Food Pantry,” Rodgers added.

For those interested in attending or donating, tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. Proceeds from the event will directly support 5 Loaves’ efforts to provide essential services to children and families in the community.

For more information or to purchase tickets, email [email protected] or call 469.767.8071.

