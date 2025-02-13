Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

JROTC cadets perform at annual competition

by | Feb 13, 2025 | Education, Latest, news

Wylie High and Wylie East cadets join for a group picture along with other JROTC cadets. Courtesy Wylie ISD AFJROTC

Wylie East High School hosted its annual JROTC competition last week, marking 12 years of bringing together cadets from across the region to showcase their skills. 

The event, held Saturday, Feb 1, has been a staple for the school since its inception, except for the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

With months of advance planning, the competition is one of the most significant events for Wylie East’s JROTC program.

This year’s competition welcomed 23 schools, each scheduled to participate in various categories throughout the day. Judges, including ROTC cadets from universities such as Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets and Army National Guard recruiters, evaluated the events. Judges included Wylie High School alumni Randolph Scott and Derek Nguyen, along with Wylie East alumni Wyatt Jeffery and others. 

As hosts for the event, Wylie East cadets do not participate. The booster club at Wylie East managed food sales for cadets during the event.

To read the full story and support local journalism, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

Best of 2025 Leaderboard

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Brown House displays two new exhibits

Brown House displays two new exhibits

Feb 13, 2025 | , ,

Disguises are on display in The Brown House’s new exhibit about the lady detectives of the Pinkerton Agency. The deeds of Kate Warne and other “Lady Pinks” are brought to life through props and posters throughout the room. Visitors can try on costumes and decode...

read more
Area wrestlers shine at District 6-6A Tournament

Area wrestlers shine at District 6-6A Tournament

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

Wylie East’s Daniel Marquez attempts to lift Plano East’s Cesar Arguello in the air during the first place match at 285 pounds in the District 6-6A Tournament. Marquez won by pin. Arguello also qualified for regionals with his second place finish. Photo by Maddie...

read more
Local election filing deadline Feb. 14

Local election filing deadline Feb. 14

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

With the filing period for the May 3, 2025 Wylie city council and Collin College trustees winding down, candidates have added their names to the races. David R. Duke, first elected to Place 1 in 2019, has filed for re-election. Earlier last month Todd J. Pickens filed...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love