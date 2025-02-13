JROTC cadets perform at annual competition

Wylie High and Wylie East cadets join for a group picture along with other JROTC cadets. Courtesy Wylie ISD AFJROTC

Wylie East High School hosted its annual JROTC competition last week, marking 12 years of bringing together cadets from across the region to showcase their skills.

The event, held Saturday, Feb 1, has been a staple for the school since its inception, except for the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With months of advance planning, the competition is one of the most significant events for Wylie East’s JROTC program.

This year’s competition welcomed 23 schools, each scheduled to participate in various categories throughout the day. Judges, including ROTC cadets from universities such as Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets and Army National Guard recruiters, evaluated the events. Judges included Wylie High School alumni Randolph Scott and Derek Nguyen, along with Wylie East alumni Wyatt Jeffery and others.

As hosts for the event, Wylie East cadets do not participate. The booster club at Wylie East managed food sales for cadets during the event.

To read the full story and support local journalism, subscribe to The Wylie News today!