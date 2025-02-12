Wylie comes up just short in bi-district loss to Tyler Legacy

Wylie freshman Aubrey Green, pictured in previous action, scored eight points in the Lady Pirates’ 35-32 loss to Tyler Legacy in a Class 6A Division I playoff game from Corsicana High School on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

CORSICANA — The Wylie girls’ basketball team came up one 3-pointer short in a season-ending 35-32 loss to Tyler Legacy in Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff loss Tuesday, Feb. 11 from Corsicana High School.

After Tyler Legacy missed two free throws with less than 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Wylie had a chance to send the game into overtime.

Following a timeout, freshman Aubrey Green attempted a potential, game-tying 3-pointer with six seconds left in the fourth quarter, but the ball bounced off the left side of the backboard. Sophomore Ronelyse Hartfield came down with the offensive rebound but her putback shot attempt was off the mark. The Lady Raiders rebounded that miss and they ran the remaining time off the game clock.

The first half was a defensive struggle with Legacy leading 15-9 at halftime.

Wylie came out a more energized team in the third quarter.

The Lady Pirates scored 18 points in the frame and they gained their largest lead at 27-20 following a layup by senior Micha Lovelace.

But Legacy chipped away at that lead. The Lady Raiders made timely shots while the Lady Pirates struggled with drives to the basket. The Lady Raiders finished the game on a 15-5 run after trailing by seven points.

Legacy led 35-29 late in the fourth quarter but Wylie reduced that deficit in half after a three-point play by freshman Aubrey Green. That sequence reduced the Lady Pirates’ deficit to 35-32 with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter. Green had a big second half for the Lady Pirates, which included a 3-pointer. She led all Lady Pirates in scoring with eight points.

Shamya Johnson scored six points for Wylie, followed by five from Lovelace.

The Lady Pirates finished the season with a 19-12 record.