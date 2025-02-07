Three-point shooting propels Wylie

Wylie senior Micha Lovelace (1) dribbles the ball up the court during a 56-35 win for the Lady Pirates over Wylie East on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from Montgomery Center. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Wylie head girls’ basketball coach Jessica Linson understands that the Crosstown Showdown between the Lady Pirates and Wylie East Lady Raiders can be a tough balance between emotions and focus.

And with it being Senior Night for Wylie, she knew the emotions of the Tuesday, Feb. 4 game were going to be high.

It took just over a quarter for Wylie to settle in, but once the Lady Pirates did, they assumed control and never looked back in earning a 56-35 win from Montgomery Center.

With the win, Wylie clinched second place in District 9-6A. The Lady Pirates (19-11 overall, 13-3 district) will play Tyler Legacy in a Class 6A-Division I bi-district playoff game Tuesday night at Corsicana High School. The Lady Raiders (17-17, 11-5) will take on North Forney Monday night at Dallas Skyline High School in a 6A-II playoff game.

“We had been prepping on all to treat it like a playoff game,” Linson said. “They played with a purpose and did not wait for the action to happen. I felt like we were very intentional about attacking first.”

The biggest difference in the game was Wylie’s three-point shooting. The Lady Pirates made eight 3’s on the night, three during a second quarter that saw Wylie increase its lead from 6-4 to 19-8.

Senior Micha Lovelace scored 14 points for Wylie, followed by 11 from senior Taylor McAfee.

Wylie East senior Saliz Ward netted 14 points.

Stay informed about your community, and support local journalism by subscribing to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

