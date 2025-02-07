Subscribe
Three-point shooting propels Wylie

by | Feb 7, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Wylie senior Micha Lovelace (1) dribbles the ball up the court during a 56-35 win for the Lady Pirates over Wylie East on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from Montgomery Center. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Wylie head girls’ basketball coach Jessica Linson understands that the Crosstown Showdown between the Lady Pirates and Wylie East Lady Raiders can be a tough balance between emotions and focus.

And with it being Senior Night for Wylie, she knew the emotions of the Tuesday, Feb. 4 game were going to be high.

It took just over a quarter for Wylie to settle in, but once the Lady Pirates did, they assumed control and never looked back in earning a 56-35 win from Montgomery Center.

With the win, Wylie clinched second place in District 9-6A. The Lady Pirates (19-11 overall, 13-3 district) will play Tyler Legacy in a Class 6A-Division I bi-district playoff game Tuesday night at Corsicana High School. The Lady Raiders (17-17, 11-5) will take on North Forney Monday night at Dallas Skyline High School in a 6A-II playoff game.

“We had been prepping on all to treat it like a playoff game,” Linson said. “They played with a purpose and did not wait for the action to happen. I felt like we were very intentional about attacking first.”

The biggest difference in the game was Wylie’s three-point shooting. The Lady Pirates made eight 3’s on the night, three during a second quarter that saw Wylie increase its lead from 6-4 to 19-8.

Senior Micha Lovelace scored 14 points for Wylie, followed by 11 from senior Taylor McAfee.

Wylie East senior Saliz Ward netted 14 points.

