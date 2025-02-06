Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

Wylie ISD students qualify for All-State Choir

by | Feb 6, 2025 | Education, Latest, news

Wylie East All-State choir students, from left, Nathan Jacob, Parker Smith, Logan Drum and Isabella Cavalier will perform in San Antonio Feb. 15. Courtesy photo

Wylie ISD choir students became eight of the hundreds of All-State Choir members after the final round of auditions  last month at Dallas Baptist University. 

Wylie High School’s qualifiers are Emma Rains, second chair Soprano Two, and Kimberly Irby, fifth chair Alto One, in the Treble Choir; Randeep Takhar, fourth chair Tenor One, in the Tenor-Bass Choir; and Chloe Stovall, second chair Soprano One, in the Mixed Choir. The four qualifiers from Wylie East are Isabella Cavalier, sixth chair Soprano One, in the Treble Choir; Logan Drum, third chair Tenor Two, and Parker Smith, fourth chair Bass One, in the Tenor-Bass Choir; and Nathan Jacob, first chair Tenor One, in the Mixed Choir. 

“Being a member of the Texas All-State Choir is one of the highest honors a high school choir student in Texas can achieve,” Ashley Dame, associate director of choirs at Wylie East, said. “It signifies that the student has demonstrated exceptional musical talent, dedication and perseverance through a highly-competitive audition process.”

More than 70,000 Texas students enter the first round of auditions in their respective regions. Wylie ISD’s first round was held Saturday, Sept. 14, at Wylie High School. Wylie High’s Associate Director of Choirs Emily Mara shared that the students often begin preparations in mid-summer. 

To read the full story and support local journalism subscribe, to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Allison LaBrot | [email protected]

Best of 2025 Leaderboard

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Storm spotters trained

Storm spotters trained

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

Patricia Sánchez, a forecaster/meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, explains how a thunderstorm develops. Bob Wieland/C&S Media The difference between a storm watch and a storm warning could be likened to making tacos, a National Weather...

read more
Applicants file for council, college elections 

Applicants file for council, college elections 

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

The filing period for the May 3, 2025, Wylie city council and Collin College trustee elections are underway. As of presstime, Todd J. Pickens has filed for Place 3 on Wylie city council, currently held by Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester who has announced he will not seek...

read more
Two fatalities in mobile home fire  

Two fatalities in mobile home fire  

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

Wylie firefighters battle a fire at a home in Southfork Mobile Home Community Friday, Jan. 24. Courtesy Rick White Authorities have completed their investigation into the deadly fire that claimed the lives of two residents in the Southfork Mobile Home Community on...

read more
New elementary, new school boundaries

New elementary, new school boundaries

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

National Merit Commended Scholars from Wylie High and Wylie East were recognized at the Jan. 20 board of trustees meeting. In this photo, 18 Wylie High students earned commendations, and from Wylie East, two students (not pictured) earned commendations. Courtesy Wylie...

read more
Wylie author, biblical scholar releases latest book

Wylie author, biblical scholar releases latest book

Jan 23, 2025 |

Wylie author John Hobbs recently released his latest book, “Digging Deep into Scripture.,”  which takes an in-depth look at issues such as true discipleship, the nature of the Bible, the Holy Spirit and much more. John Hobbs, DMin., a retired math teacher and pastor...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love