Pirates’ football honored at banquet

Wylie senior inside linebacker Harrison Vicic (1) was named the overall team MVP at the Pirates’ annual team banquet Feb. 1. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Wylie High School football team reflected on what was an exciting 2024 season at their annual team banquet, held Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Pirates won five of their last six games in the regular season after starting 1-3 to qualify for the postseason before falling to North Forney in the bi-district round of the Class 6A-Division I playoffs.

Not only was the team recognized as a whole, but several players were on the receiving end of some individual honors.

A total of six awards were announced with nine players being handed an award.

