Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

Pirates’ football honored at banquet

by | Feb 6, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Wylie senior inside linebacker Harrison Vicic (1) was named the overall team MVP at the Pirates’ annual team banquet Feb. 1. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Wylie High School football team reflected on what was an exciting 2024 season at their annual team banquet, held Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Pirates won five of their last six games in the regular season after starting 1-3 to qualify for the postseason before falling to North Forney in the bi-district round of the Class 6A-Division I playoffs.

Not only was the team recognized as a whole, but several players were on the receiving end of some individual honors.

A total of six awards were announced with nine players being handed an award.

To read the full story and stay informed about your community, support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper The Wylie News today!

Best of 2025 Leaderboard

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Area wrestlers shine at District 6-6A Tournament

Area wrestlers shine at District 6-6A Tournament

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

Wylie East’s Daniel Marquez attempts to lift Plano East’s Cesar Arguello in the air during the first place match at 285 pounds in the District 6-6A Tournament. Marquez won by pin. Arguello also qualified for regionals with his second place finish. Photo by Maddie...

read more
Local election filing deadline Feb. 14

Local election filing deadline Feb. 14

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

With the filing period for the May 3, 2025 Wylie city council and Collin College trustees winding down, candidates have added their names to the races. David R. Duke, first elected to Place 1 in 2019, has filed for re-election. Earlier last month Todd J. Pickens filed...

read more
Local representatives begin work in Austin

Local representatives begin work in Austin

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

Collin County lawmakers have begun work in the 89th Texas Legislature with Rep. Candy Noble visiting the Lower Rio Grande Valley and Rep. Jeff Leach meeting with multiple groups, individuals and constituents from across District 67 and the state. “I’m glad that Gov....

read more
Storm spotters trained

Storm spotters trained

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

Patricia Sánchez, a forecaster/meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, explains how a thunderstorm develops. Bob Wieland/C&S Media The difference between a storm watch and a storm warning could be likened to making tacos, a National Weather...

read more
Applicants file for council, college elections 

Applicants file for council, college elections 

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

The filing period for the May 3, 2025, Wylie city council and Collin College trustee elections are underway. As of presstime, Todd J. Pickens has filed for Place 3 on Wylie city council, currently held by Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester who has announced he will not seek...

read more
Two fatalities in mobile home fire  

Two fatalities in mobile home fire  

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

Wylie firefighters battle a fire at a home in Southfork Mobile Home Community Friday, Jan. 24. Courtesy Rick White Authorities have completed their investigation into the deadly fire that claimed the lives of two residents in the Southfork Mobile Home Community on...

read more
New elementary, new school boundaries

New elementary, new school boundaries

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

National Merit Commended Scholars from Wylie High and Wylie East were recognized at the Jan. 20 board of trustees meeting. In this photo, 18 Wylie High students earned commendations, and from Wylie East, two students (not pictured) earned commendations. Courtesy Wylie...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love