Local representatives begin work in Austin

Collin County lawmakers have begun work in the 89th Texas Legislature with Rep. Candy Noble visiting the Lower Rio Grande Valley and Rep. Jeff Leach meeting with multiple groups, individuals and constituents from across District 67 and the state.

“I’m glad that Gov. Abbott has asked the federal government to reimburse Texas for all we have done to step up and protect the country from the trafficking of humans, drugs and criminal elements,” said Noble, R-Lucas. “We have allocated $11 billion in Texas tax dollars in this effort over the last few years.”

Leach, R-Plano, said his meetings have given him a clear picture of the Legislature’s mission: “Strengthening Texas through conservative, principled leadership.”

Leach said, “From discussions on economic growth and border security to protecting our kids and strengthening our education system, we are laying the groundwork for a session that delivers real results. These conversations are helping shape legislation that will prioritize fiscal responsibility, individual freedoms and the overall prosperity of our great state.”

Noble said her visit to the McAllen area included a working farm where more than 1.5 miles of border fence has been built and the General Land Office has offered space for a federal deportation facility.

“I had an interesting conversation with someone that formerly worked as a counselor for the unaccompanied minors detention facility in the Valley,” Noble said. “She told us of children, under a decade old that had killed multiple people and were full members of the cartel. Some kids were so violent toward the other children in the facility that even our U.S. workers didn’t feel safe around them.”

At work in Austin, Noble said she had filed 14 of the 9,000 bills and resolutions pending, with a record 1,511 filed Nov. 12, the first day senators and representatives could file.

Consideration of the legislation will begin once House members are assigned to committees by the House Speaker Dustin Burrows.

"Placing 150 House members into 30 committees with 336 spots is a daunting task for the Speaker," Noble said. "Each committee needs a variety of urban and rural (because those needs are so very different), Republican and Democrat, men and women, East Texas and West Texas, and so many other factors."

