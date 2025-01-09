Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

Filing for city council election opens Jan. 15

by | Jan 9, 2025 | Latest, news

The filing period for the city of Wylie’s May 3, 2025, city council election officially opens Jan. 15. 

This marks the beginning of the process for residents interested in running for one of two available city council seats up for election: Place 1, currently held by David R. Duke, and Place 3, held by Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester.

City council members serve three-year terms and are elected at large, meaning they represent the entire city rather than specific districts.

The upcoming election gives voters the opportunity to choose representatives for both places.

Beginning Jan. 15, prospective candidates can file their application for a place on the ballot or submit a declaration of write-in candidacy. The deadline to file is Feb. 14. 

Duke was first elected in 2019, while Forrester was first elected in 2016. 

The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information for the May 3 election is Apr. 3. 

Starting Jan. 1, voters can request absentee ballots if needed. Early voting will be held from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29. 

To qualify as a candidate, individuals must meet certain eligibility requirements, including being a U.S. citizen, being at least 18 years old by the first day of the term to be filled at the election or on the date of appointment and having resided withing Wylie’s corporate limits for at least 12 months preceding the election.

For additional details about running for office or the election process, residents can visit the Wylie City Secretary’s Office at 300 Country Club Road, Building 100, Wylie; call 972-516-6020; or go to the city’s official website, https://www.wylietexas.gov/.

Stay informed about your local community by supporting your local community newspaper The Wylie News … Subscribe today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Old laws get new provisions

Old laws get new provisions

Jan 9, 2025 | ,

Most of the more than 1,000 bills the 88th Texas Legislature passed in 2023 took immediate effect or were implemented in 2024, but a handful of new laws took effect as 2025 began. Most non-commercial Texas vehicles no longer require a vehicle safety inspection. The...

read more
Texas’ 89th Legislature commences Jan. 14

Texas’ 89th Legislature commences Jan. 14

Jan 9, 2025 | ,

As Texas lawmakers prepare for the 89th Legislature to convene on Tuesday, Jan. 14, hundreds of bills have been filed, signaling the start of the 140-day regular session.  Every two years, the Texas Legislature meets in Austin for a session that allows lawmakers to...

read more
Mobility study plans for future growth

Mobility study plans for future growth

Jan 2, 2025 | ,

The intersection at State Hwy. 78 and Highway 205 in Lavon is often a frequent choke point due to the traffic signal and congestion. Northbound traffic is often backed up for one mile or more at night.  Shelley Dowdle/The Wylie News With the population of Collin...

read more
WISD seeks input for naming new schools

WISD seeks input for naming new schools

Jan 2, 2025 | , ,

Wylie ISD is inviting the public to help name two new schools—a junior high and an intermediate campus—scheduled to open in fall 2026 on the east side of the district, near Kreymer Road and south of Brown Street.  The district’s board of trustees’ values...

read more
CCSO equine program offers hope to veterans

CCSO equine program offers hope to veterans

Jan 2, 2025 | ,

Bonding with the horse is key for inmates participating in the inaugural session of the VALOR/Collin County Sheriff’s Office Equine Therapy Program. Courtesy CCSO Thanks to the efforts of two Collin County leaders, military veterans in the justice system now have a...

read more
Annual ‘Best of’ balloting now open

Annual ‘Best of’ balloting now open

Jan 2, 2025 |

The highly anticipated “Best of 2025” Readers’ Choice Poll, hosted by C&S Media Publications, is officially underway! This year’s competition, celebrating the finest businesses, services, and dining options across Eastern Collin County, promises to highlight what...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe