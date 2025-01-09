Filing for city council election opens Jan. 15

The filing period for the city of Wylie’s May 3, 2025, city council election officially opens Jan. 15.

This marks the beginning of the process for residents interested in running for one of two available city council seats up for election: Place 1, currently held by David R. Duke, and Place 3, held by Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester.

City council members serve three-year terms and are elected at large, meaning they represent the entire city rather than specific districts.

The upcoming election gives voters the opportunity to choose representatives for both places.

Beginning Jan. 15, prospective candidates can file their application for a place on the ballot or submit a declaration of write-in candidacy. The deadline to file is Feb. 14.

Duke was first elected in 2019, while Forrester was first elected in 2016.

The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information for the May 3 election is Apr. 3.

Starting Jan. 1, voters can request absentee ballots if needed. Early voting will be held from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29.

To qualify as a candidate, individuals must meet certain eligibility requirements, including being a U.S. citizen, being at least 18 years old by the first day of the term to be filled at the election or on the date of appointment and having resided withing Wylie’s corporate limits for at least 12 months preceding the election.

For additional details about running for office or the election process, residents can visit the Wylie City Secretary’s Office at 300 Country Club Road, Building 100, Wylie; call 972-516-6020; or go to the city’s official website, https://www.wylietexas.gov/.

