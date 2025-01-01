With Crosstown Showdown looming, Wylie, Wylie East boys take care of business vs. Garland ISD teams

Wylie senior guard TJ Leonard is fouled as he soars through the air for a layup attempt during a District 9-6A boys basketball game against Lakeview Centennial on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from the Montgomery Center. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

With the Crosstown Showdown looming, the Wylie and Wylie East boys basketball teams took care of business against their respective Garland ISD foes on Tuesday.

Wylie used a 20-12 second quarter run to pull away from Lakeview Centennial to earn a 66-47 win against the Patriots and improve to 5-0 in District 9-6A.

After scoring just six points in the first quarter, the Pirates exploded for 60 points over the final three quarters of play.

Noah Mallory scored 15 points to pace a balanced scoring attack for Wylie. Camden Love added 14 points in the victory, while Chase Hughes had 10.

Wylie East, meanwhile, improved to 6-0 in district play following a dominant 69-42 victory over Garland.

It was all Raiders from the very beginning.

Wylie East took a commanding 23-6 lead by the end of the first quarter while holding Garland to just 15 points in the first half.

Parker Overstreet led all scorers with 15 points. Tommy Mayberry contributed eight points in the win, followed by seven from Emmanuel Chemirmir.

First place in District 9-6A will be on the line between Wylie and Wylie East this Friday at 7 p.m. from the Williams Center.

