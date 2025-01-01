Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

With Crosstown Showdown looming, Wylie, Wylie East boys take care of business vs. Garland ISD teams

by | Jan 1, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Wylie senior guard TJ Leonard is fouled as he soars through the air for a layup attempt during a District 9-6A boys basketball game against Lakeview Centennial on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from the Montgomery Center. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

With the Crosstown Showdown looming, the Wylie and Wylie East boys basketball teams took care of business against their respective Garland ISD foes on Tuesday.

Wylie used a 20-12 second quarter run to pull away from Lakeview Centennial to earn a 66-47 win against the Patriots and improve to 5-0 in District 9-6A.

After scoring just six points in the first quarter, the Pirates exploded for 60 points over the final three quarters of play.

Noah Mallory scored 15 points to pace a balanced scoring attack for Wylie. Camden Love added 14 points in the victory, while Chase Hughes had 10.

Wylie East, meanwhile, improved to 6-0 in district play following a dominant 69-42 victory over Garland.

It was all Raiders from the very beginning.

Wylie East took a commanding 23-6 lead by the end of the first quarter while holding Garland to just 15 points in the first half.

Parker Overstreet led all scorers with 15 points. Tommy Mayberry contributed eight points in the win, followed by seven from Emmanuel Chemirmir.

First place in District 9-6A will be on the line between Wylie and Wylie East this Friday at 7 p.m. from the Williams Center.

To stay informed about your community in the new year, support your local community newspaper by subscribing to The Wylie News today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Year of celebrations, community, culture

Year of celebrations, community, culture

Dec 26, 2024 | ,

The Cross Church in Wylie  welcomed its annual carnival signaling the end of Vacation Bible School in June. File Art As 2024 draws to a close, Wylie residents can reflect on a year filled with vibrant events, meaningful traditions and cultural milestones. From...

read more
New plan to expand McKinney National Airport

New plan to expand McKinney National Airport

Dec 19, 2024 | ,

McKinney Air Center at McKinney National Airport is among top ranked fixed-based operators serving general aviation. Courtesy Photo McKinney voters have twice rejected airport expansion plans, but Mayor George Fuller has continued to champion the cause. After nobody...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe