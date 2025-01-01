Lady Pirates, Lady Raiders close out 2024 with wins

Wylie senior Taylor McAfee (31) drives past a Lakeview Centennial defender for a scoring attempt during a 47-44 home win for the Lady Pirates on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from the Montgomery Center. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

The Wylie and Wylie East girls basketball teams had quite the battle on their hands Tuesday, Dec. 31, but the Lady Pirates and Lady Raiders persevered to earn wins over Lakeview Centennial and Garland, respectively.

The Lady Pirates earned a narrow 47-44 win over the Lady Patriots from the Montgomery Center to improve to 6-1 in District 9-6A.

Individual scoring totals were unavailable.

As for the Lady Raiders, fresh off going winless at the Mansfield ISD Spring Creek Invitational, bounced back with a 52-47 win over the Lady Owls.

Wylie East assumed control with an 18-8 first quarter run before surviving a late surge by Garland to improve to 5-2 in district play.

Cori’yon Bolden and Saliz Ward each scored 12 points in the victory, followed by nine points from Tabria Williams.

Wylie East will host Wylie at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the first installment of this season’s Crosstown Showdown.

