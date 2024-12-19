Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

What was in store

by | Dec 19, 2024 | Opinion

Columnist John Moore likes the local hardware stores. And the free calendars. Photo: John Moore

When Wal Mart grew, warnings that it would put the mom-and-pop businesses under seemed to come true. Now, online businesses seem to bring the same threat to Wal Mart.

But one store that seems to be hanging on, at least in the smaller towns, is the local hardware store.

When I was moving my mom from Arkansas to Texas, I had to make numerous trips to the local hardware store in Ashdown, Arkansas. When I needed ratchet straps, tape, and a padlock for the U-Haul, it was the hardware store that came through for me.

Sure, you can order all of this online. You might even get it the next day. But most of the time, when you make a trip to a hardware store, it’s because you need something right now.

This has been true since the beginning of hardware stores. And before that, the general store.

I may be incorrect in my assessment, but I believe that the hardware store is one of the last remnants of the general store, and before that, the trading post.

No one in my family ever discussed a trading post (a central place for people to barter for what they needed), but my dad, grandparents, and great grandparents mentioned the general store often.

I was lucky to be born when my parents were young, and they were born when their parents were young. Consequently, many of my great grandparents were around for much of my younger life. A couple of them until I was a teen.

This allowed me to hear many stories about how they acquired a needed item by either making it themselves, or going to the general store. An item my dad’s grandmother kept around that she first bought at a general store was Dr. Tichenor’s Antiseptic rinse.

George Humphrey Tichenor was a Kentucky-born fella who served during the Civil War and gave us antiseptic surgery. Now, that’s a good thing. But his antiseptic was not. It was nothing more than a patent medicine. But my great grandmother was convinced that it cured everything.

My sister and I learned early that if we felt bad, we just didn’t tell her. If we did, she’d insist that we take a big swig of Dr. Tichenor’s, which is 70% alcohol. So, even if we were dying, we just sucked it up.

Other things my grandparents mentioned getting from a general store included the staples of flour and sugar. They’d buy the brands of flour that used nice prints on the flour sacks so that they could make the girls dresses out of the sacks when the flour was gone.

People got creative during the Depression.

The general stores were there when folks needed them. Same is true of hardware stores.

When I was a little kid, we lived in a small, red brick house on Beech Street. Built in the early 50’s, the home had no central heat or AC. When we moved into the home in the 60s, we used floor furnaces, but had no air conditioning. Most people didn’t have AC. We sweated.

My dad worked graveyard shift. This meant that no matter how many windows you opened during the daytime of an Southwestern Arkansas summer, you sweated. A lot. In bed. While trying to sleep.

One day, my parents’ bedroom door swung open, dad came out, went out the front door, got into his 1952 Chevy truck, and left. He came back with a window AC unit, put it in the bedroom window, plugged it in, shut the bedroom door, and went back to bed.

He’d made a trip to the local hardware store. I don’t know what he paid Mr. Bryant at Ashdown Hardware, but I’m betting he thought it was worth the cost. And I’m betting he was grateful to have a hardware store.

Soon after, my parents saved and bought window units for the rest of the house. The other bedrooms, the kitchen, and the living area.

Those who never grew up without air conditioning will never know the difference of having it and not having it. And we had the local hardware store to thank for making them available.

Those who grew up with a hardware store, staffed by people who knew our names and our needs, were grateful. I know that I am.

And I’ll continue to trade with the hardware stores in my area. Not only do they have what you need when you need it, where else do you get a free calendar every year?

Enjoying this column? Want to read more like this? Support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

By John Moore | thecountrywriter.com

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

A lot of class

A lot of class

Dec 12, 2024 |

Columnist John Moore’s graduating high school class recently gathered for their 44th reunion. Photo Olyvia Howard Bennett In the movie “The Big Chill,” a group of old friends gather for the funeral of one of their own, and it turns into a reunion. Recently, a group of...

read more
Picturing Grace

Picturing Grace

Dec 5, 2024 |

Columnist John Moore grew up seeing a special painting on his grandmother’s wall. At least, he thought it was a painting. When I was a child, there was a painting that hung on my grandmother’s kitchen wall. It portrayed a man who was praying over a meal of bread and...

read more
Surviving the holidays

Surviving the holidays

Nov 28, 2024 |

The holidays are more than football (here’s hoping watching the Cowboys is the most painful thing you’ll do this time of year) and food. It can be a season of joy, but for many of us, they can be full of difficult interactions. Whether you’re navigating grief or...

read more
Leftover Leftovers

Leftover Leftovers

Nov 21, 2024 |

Columnist John Moore believes some things are better left off holiday menus. Photo credit: John Moore “It’s a leftover. What a sad word that is. Leftover. How would you like to be… a leftover? Well, it wouldn’t be bad if they were taking people out to be shot. I might...

read more
If you build it … sans instructions

If you build it … sans instructions

Nov 14, 2024 |

Columnist John Moore helped his father assemble a storage building on Thanksgiving Day in 1974. His family no longer lives at the house, but the storage building is still standing. Photo credit: John Moore The Beatles had a song called, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts...

read more
Path of progress: radio to TV

Path of progress: radio to TV

Nov 7, 2024 |

Columnist John Moore still enjoys the old radio and TV shows, even though they went off the air decades ago. Photo John Moore My father used to talk about radio programs a lot. The Lone Ranger. Lum and Abner. Amos and Andy. Edgar Bergen. People tend to talk about...

read more
Raking it in

Raking it in

Oct 31, 2024 |

 I hate pine needles. Growing up in Arkansas will do that to you. Pine trees are everywhere in Ashdown, Arkansas. They are pretty much everywhere throughout the Natural State.  Pine trees brought the paper mills, which brought the paper mill employees, which...

read more
Halloween season highlights 

Halloween season highlights 

Oct 24, 2024 |

Columnist John Moore’s grandchildren like dressing up for Halloween. Photo: Todd Sechser There’s something about being scared. Some kids claim they don’t like it, but do. While a handful of other kids claim they don’t like it, and really don’t. I was the former. My...

read more
John Wayne: Movie star superhero

John Wayne: Movie star superhero

Oct 17, 2024 | ,

Columnist John Moore believes that you haven’t been immortalized properly until you’ve been painted on black velvet. Like this John Wayne rendering that’s available on eBay from Lindy1017.You’d think that John Wayne said the word ‘pilgrim’ a lot. He did. But only in...

read more
Our stories shape the stories that matter most

Our stories shape the stories that matter most

Oct 10, 2024 | ,

It seems like about every time I am out in the public, no matter what the occasion, once someone realizes I own the local paper they seem anxious to tell me something.  And in more cases than not, it is how something someone has read impacts their lives. For example,...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe