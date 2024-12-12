Wylie, Wylie East earn District 9-6A football honors

Wylie sophomore running back Daylon Gordon (23) has been named the District 9-6A offensive newcomer of the year. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Coaches in District 9-6A recently voted on the all-District 9-6A football team, and both Wylie and Wylie East were on the receiving end of several honors.

Wylie East senior quarterback Howard Fisher IV won 9-6A co-offensive player of the year after throwing for 2,520 passing yards, rushing for 676 yards and totaling 42 total touchdowns against just three interceptions.

Senior running back/defensive back Michael Henderson was named the district’s two-way skill player of the year for the second time. As a senior, the Texas Tech signee finished with 1,381 total yards and 16 offensive touchdowns while recording 24 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended and a pick-six.

The Raiders also had the district’s defensive player of the year. Senior defensive lineman Jayden Janshego racked up 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries.

Wylie sophomore running back Daylon Gordon was bestowed with newcomer of the year after he finished with 966 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Here is the complete list for the 2024 all-District 9-6A football team:

Most Valuable Player: Brendon Haygood, sr., Sachse

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Howard Fisher IV, sr., Wylie East; DeAngelo Perales, sr., Naaman Forest

Defensive Player of the Year: Jayden Janshego, sr., Wylie East

Two-Way Skill Player of the Year: Michael Henderson III, sr., Wylie East

Special Teams Player of the Year: Paulo Jimenez, sr., South Garland

Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Daylon Gordon, soph., Wylie

Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Khing Thibodeaux, soph., Lakeview Centennial

Staff of the Year: Sachse

First Team

Offensive Guard: Cam Rojas, sr., Sachse; Zane Ridgeway, sr., Wylie East; Michael Oyeka, sr., Wylie; Reggie Wilson, sr., Naaman Forest; Adrian Alvarado, sr., Rowlett

Offensive Tackle: Aidan Pierce, sr., Sachse; Thomas McDermott, sr., Wylie; Tailon Wynn, sr., Naaman Forest; Miguel Vasquez, sr., Garland; Ugo Anyiam, sr., Rowlett

Center: Cameron Pearson, sr., Wylie; Leandro Escobar, sr., Naaman Forest

Fullback: Keaton King, sr., Wylie East

Tight end: Joey Hale, sr., Wylie; Kaden James, jr., Garland

Quarterback: Jagger Bale, sr., Wylie; Kendrick Sanders, sr., Lakeview Centennial

Running back: Keandre Little, sr., Sachse; Josh Ausborne, sr., Wylie; Santiago Moreno, sr., South Garland

Wide receiver: Kaliq Lockett, sr., Sachse; Amarean Porter, jr., Wylie East; Martaveion Sanders, sr., Wylie; Braydon Deal, soph., Naaman Forest; Julius Spencer, sr., Lakeview Centennial

Kicker: Spencer Gilbert, sr., Wylie; Michael Delaney, sr., Wylie East

Defensive N/T: Corey Walls, sr., Sachse; Brady Light, sr., Wylie; De’Sean Byrd, sr., Naaman Forest; Grady Holmes, jr., Rowlett

Defensive End: X’Zavion Williams, sr., Sachse; Jayden Njoroge, sr., Wylie; Nash Chapman, jr., Wylie East; Caden Key, sr., Naaman Forest; Vince Martin, sr., Rowlett

Inside linebackers: Vashon Brunswick II, sr., Sachse; Harrison Vicic, sr., Wylie; Rome Jeffers, sr., Wylie East; Ali Vinson, sr., Naaman Forest

Outside linebackers: Sean DaVault, sr., Sachse; Sean Berry, sr., Wylie East; Amarion Webb, sr., Garland; Jason Freeman, jr., Lakeview Centennial

Safety: Aidan Sharp, sr., Sachse, Ryan Waters, sr., Wylie; Damon Vinson, sr., Wylie East; Jeremiah Moore, Lakeview Centennial; Ty’ques Miles, sr., Garland

Cornerbacks: CJ Wells, sr., Sachse; Jamal Olford, sr., Wylie East; Troy Williams, soph., Naaman Forest; Colten DunBarger, jr., Garland

Punter: Aidan Sharp, sr., Sachse; Michael Delaney, sr., Wylie East

Second Team

Offensive guard: Kimani Mwai, sr., Wylie; Jonathan Menjivar, jr., North Garland; Isaiah Wessley, jr., Naaman Forest; Vah’kari James, sr., Wylie East; Ken West, sr., Lakeview Centennial

Offensive tackle: Michael Oparah, jr., Wylie East; Gavin Moore, sr., Rowlett; Hunter Hanks, sr., Sachse; Trenton Garrett, sr., Naaman Forest; Hector Platas, sr., South Garland

Center: Caleb Riba Riba, soph., Garland; Jackson Schmidt, sr., Sachse; Valentine Akidi, soph., Lakeview Centennial

Fullback: Swan Seigle, sr., Lakeview Centennial

Tight end: James Dawson, sr., Rowlett; Braedyn Watkins, sr., Sachse; Corey Thomas, soph., Naaman Forest

Quarterback: Christian Hampton, soph., North Garland; Dirk Williams Jr., jr., Sachse; Edson Rincon, sr., South Garland

Running backs: Kelin Cottrell, jr., Rowlett; Derrick Obi, sr., Naaman Forest

Wide receiver: Amir Porter, soph., Wylie East; Jalen Thomas, sr., Rowlett; Santana Quinn, sr., Sachse; Ivan Garcia, sr., Naaman Forest; Caleb Ibeneme, jr., Garland

Kicker: Mario Vargas, sr., Garland; Joshua Weston, sr., Sachse; Edgar Andrade, jr., Naaman Forest

Defensive N/T: Daniel Marquez, sr., Wylie East; Sabi Ediae, sr., North Garland; Ja’len Allen, sr., Lakeview Centnenial; Trason Haley, soph., Sachse; Jaxon Wilson, soph., Lakeview Centennial; Christian Calhoun, sr., Garland

Defensive End: Nicco Wards, jr., Sachse; JR Lyons, sr. Wylie; Josh Kalu, jr., Garland; Nehemiah Bradley, sr., Naaman Forest; Jaden Smith, sr., Sachse; Diego Munoz, sr., Wylie

Inside linebacker: Mark Dean, sr., Wylie; Aaron Cardenas, jr., South Garland; Aiden Onchweri, jr., Garland; Keshaun Harrison, jr., Rowlett

Outside linebacker: Walker Williams, soph., Sachse; Brysan Muller, jr., Wylie East; Will McCoy, jr., Wylie; Brody Parales, fr., Naaman Forest

Safety: Jackson King, sr., Sachse; Noah Janshego, jr., Wylie East; Jaeden Doss, sr., Wylie; Derek Childs, sr., Rowlett; Brayden Deal, soph., Naaman Forest; Adrian Lacey, jr., Rowlett; Jaylon Anderson, sr., Naaman Forest

Cornerback: Ruke Eruvwetaghware, jr., Wylie East; DeMarcus Mathes Jr., soph., North Garland; Montre Jackson, soph., Lakeview Centennial; Kenyon Thompson, sr., Rowlett

Punter: Richard Daniel, sr., Rowlett; Mario Vargas, sr., Garland

Honorable Mention

Sachse: Brett Hough, jr., OL; Devin Nuodorangavong, sr., OL; Josh Ridge, sr., ATH; Anthony Okoye, sr., OLB; Jordan Nelson, sr., CB; Trenton Honeycutt, sr. S; Corey Taylor, sr., S; Aaron Esheku, sr., DL; Jordan Osakwe, sr., DL

North Garland: Samuel Williams, sr., WR; Juju Minor, soph., WR; Chris Hampton, jr., WR; Gavin Johnson, jr., CB; Prosper Chukwu, soph., S; Brandon Onyaa, jr.,, OL

Naaman Forest: Brody Parales, fr., WR; Ty Belshe, jr., TE; Rodrick Smith, sr., DL; Davin Washington, soph., CB; Courtney Jones, sr., LB; Jaylon Anderson, sr., S

Wylie: Mitchell George, sr., WR; Ahmad Hurst, sr., WR; Sam Azquaye, soph., WR; Dylan Hawthorne, jr., OL; Travis King, sr. OLB; Barren Phillips, sr., OLB; Trystan Hutchinson, sr. CB; Corey Austin, jr., CB

Wylie East: KJ Muhammad, sr., special teams; King Baribe, jr., WR; Justin Gobert, jr., DE

Rowlett: De’Undrae Browshow, sr. OLB; Raymond Robinson, sr., DB; Jakoby Dewberry, sr., OLB; Max Gladden, jr. OLB; Khali Smith, soph., ILB; Khaary Pitchford, sr., ILB; Noah Reed, sr., DL; Adelio Williams, sr., WR; Jaylen Benson, sr., WR; Sam Loera, soph., QB; Ronald Hamilton, sr. H-Back; Cruz Gomez, sr., OL

South Garland: Brandon Sierra, sr., OT; Oscar Martinez, sr., WR; Michael Johnson, sr., WR/DB; Lamont Henderson, sr. CB; Mario Padrino, jr., S; Vantonio Wilkerson, sr., S; Jakius Greene, sr., CB; Javion Coffman, soph., DE; Sinclair Del Real, sr., DE; Andres De La Cruz, soph., DT; Hanssel Galdames, jr., DE; Elian Perez, sr., DT; Juriah Coffman, soph., LB

Garland: Adam Rotich, jr., WR; Sam Marshall, soph., RB; Cody Yanez, jr., OL; Jaime Gonzalez, sr., DT; Trevor Hoskins, jr., ILB; Raymond Banks, jr., OLB; Locorrian Sams, jr., OLB; Josh Ibeneme, sr., S; Andrew Nguyen, jr., S; Eric Lemus, jr., OLB; Saint Dickens, jr., WR; Caden Flowers, jr., OLB