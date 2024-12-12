Wylie Flower Shop plans for next chapter

Longtime owner of The Wylie Flower Shop, Pam Wells, left, will hand over the reins of the business to new owner Destinie Lacy in the new year. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News

The Wylie Flower Shop has long been a source of memories for the Wylie community, but for Pam and Danny Wells, the sweet scent of retirement is just around the corner.

After more than three decades at the helm of the family-owned business, the couple will hand over the reins to new owner Destinie Lacy on Jan. 1, 2025.

“We’ve prayed for the right person to continue the legacy of this shop,” Pam said. “Destinie is that person. She shares our values and wants to be a part of the community.”

Lacy, 33, is a military veteran with a background in marketing and business. A small-town East Texas native, she moved to Wylie in late 2023 with her husband and three children.

"Community has always been important to me," Lacy said. "This shop embodies what I've been searching for—a close-knit, small-town environment where relationships matter."

