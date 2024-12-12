Thirteen from Wylie East sign on National Signing Day

Wylie East seniors that signed a National Letter of Intent last Wednesday are, back row, from left, Jordyn Wacaster, Brookelyn Davis, Isabella Flores, Erika Hernandez, Amy Hernandez, Julia Hicks, Kimma Kincaid, Alexis Pitzaferro; bottom row, from left, Mackenzie Zambrano, Rory Ayers, Ryleigh Wood, Brooke Shields and Kennedy Pittman. Submitted photo.

Thirteen 13 student-athletes at Wylie East participated in a national signing day ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from the Williams Center.

Four members of the Lady Raiders volleyball team made it known of where they will play for the next four years.

Twin sisters Amy and Erika Hernandez will continue their athletic and academic endeavors at Arkansas Tech. This season, they combined for 662 kills, 114 blocks, 125 service aces and 368 kills, and Erika was recently named the most valuable player of District 9-6A. Julia Hicks signed with Pittsburg State. Hicks is fresh off an impressive senior season in which she notched 302 digs, a team-high 412 kills, 59 aces and 16 blocks. Senior libero Jordyn Wacaster will play collegiate volleyball for Texas A&M-Commerce. Wacaster was tabbed the district’s server of the year this fall. She also played well defensively, logging a team-best 507 digs for the Lady Raiders.

Wylie East enjoyed a successful season on the volleyball court. The Lady Raiders finished as co-district champion, advanced to the third round of the playoffs and accumulated a 34-9 overall record.

It was also a record-braking season for the Wylie East cross country team. The Lady Raiders finished as the District 9-6A champion for the second year in a row. A big reason behind the team’s success was the experience of four-year varsity runner Brookelyn Davis. Davis finished in seventh place with a time of 20:46 at the district meet. She will continue her cross country career at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

Three members of the Wylie East girls’ soccer team signed last week. Ryleigh Wood is bound for the University of Illinois. She is a three-time first team all-district forward, ENCL U16 Texas All-Conference first-team honoree and ECNL U14 national champion. Brooke Shields has signed with East Texas A&M University. Rory Ayers made it official with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

All three players have been crucial in Wylie East’s deep playoff runs over the last couple of years. During the 2023 season, the Lady Raiders amassed a 28-1 record, went undefeated in District 9-6A play and was a state semifinalist. Last year, Wylie East went 25-2 overall and was a regional finalist.

Isabella Flores and Kimma Kincaid are staying in Texas to play softball.

Flores will suit up for Lamar University. A three-year starter for Wylie East, Flores, an infielder/pitcher, has a .459 career batting average with 129 hits, 14 home runs, 29 doubles, 17 triples, 18 stolen bases and six career pitching wins. Defensively, she has fielded at a .932 percentage and committed 12 errors in 177 total chances.

Kincaid, meanwhile, made it official with Hardin Simmons University. A .333 career hitter, Kincaid, a pitcher/utility player, is coming off her best season in high school. As a junior, she hit a career-best .455 with 40 hits, 40 hits and 28 RBIs. On the mound, she made 14 appearances and finished with a 4-5 record and a 3.38 ERA. She’s also excelled defensively, having committed just six errors in three seasons for a .965 career fielding percentage.

Alexis Pitzaferro, Kennedy Pittman and Mackenzie Zambrano from the Wylie East cheer team signed on the dotted line last week. Pitzaferro will cheer for Texas State University. Pittman is bound for Missouri Valley College. Zambrano will stay in Dallas and cheer for Dallas Baptist University.