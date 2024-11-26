Subscribe
Officials warn shoppers of credit card scams ahead of Black Friday

by | Nov 26, 2024 | Latest

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) are urging shoppers to use contactless payment methods to reduce the risk of credit card skimming.

Consumers are encouraged to tap to pay or use a trusted payment app on their mobile phones rather than swiping or inserting their cards into payment terminals, which are vulnerable to skimming devices.

While most skimmers are hidden deep inside gas pump cabinets, there are signs that shoppers can look for when making purchases at gas stations or other stores. Officials recommend checking the card slot and keypad for signs of tampering. “Wiggle the card slot—if it’s loose—or inspect the keypad for anything that appears to be placed over it,” advised the agencies.

To further protect against fraud, officials recommend using a credit card instead of a debit card whenever possible. Unlike debit cards, credit cards prevent access to PINs and bank accounts. Consumers are also advised to set up transaction alerts for their accounts and regularly monitor their bank and credit card statements for suspicious charges.

The FCIC and TDLR have produced a public service announcement available on YouTube, providing additional tips for identifying and avoiding skimming devices. The PSA can be viewed at https://youtu.be/M1bhDP722LU.

The FCIC, the first statewide financial fraud unit in the United States, operates in partnership with TDLR and the Smith County District Attorney’s Office. The center coordinates law enforcement investigations into organized financial crimes, including fraud related to gasoline pump skimmers.

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News.

0 Comments

