Total taxable property values in Wylie up 9.82%

Total certified taxable values for Wylie and Collin County property were up from 2023, according to Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) figures as of July 23, 2024.

CCAD mailed estimated 2024 real property appraisal notices to residential property owners in April and to business property owners in May. Certified values were sent to taxing entities by the statutory date of July 25.

Brian Swanson, deputy chief appraiser-business operations and compliance for CCAD, said the increases stemmed from basic supply and demand.

“This county remains one of the fastest growing and people are moving here in large numbers, driving the market,” Swanson said when the estimated values were released in the spring.

Total certified Collin County property value increased by 11.47% to $249.5 billion, with $9.3 billion in new property added to the tax rolls as of July 23, 2024, CCAD reported.

The 2024 average market value of homes in Wylie is $445,933. Last year’s figures showed the average market value of a home at $430,838.

To read the full story and stay informed about your local community, subscribe to your local newspaper The Wylie News today!