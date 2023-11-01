Wylie East advances after clipping Lady Hawks

The Lady Raiders will take on Waco Midway at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 in Corsicana. Photo by Tina Lopez

The Lady Raiders are moving on to the Area round after beating the Rockwall-Heath Lady Hawks 3-2 (25-27, 27-25, 25-21, 23-25, 16-14) in a Bi-District match on Monday night (Oct. 30).

Julia Hicks provided a nice overall game with 18 kills, two aces, two total blocks and 22 digs.

Hallie Martin led the team with 34 digs.

Amy Hernandez and Dee McMillian added to the team’s 57 kills with 12 and 10, respectively. Addison Achilles, Erika Hernandez and McMillian led the team with nine, five and five total blocks, respectively.

East will play Waco Midway (28-15, 12-0) Friday (Nov 3) in the Area round in Corsicana. The Lady Panthers are the first place team coming out of District 12-6A.

The first serve is at 6 p.m.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]