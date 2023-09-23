Raiders struggle against Sachse defense

Sachse’s defense was suffocating all night in the Mustangs’ 20-7 district victory over the Wylie East Raiders on Friday night from Wylie ISD Stadium.

The Mustangs (3-2, 3-0 District 9-6A) held the Raiders (3-1, 1-1) off the board until the third quarter. Sachse scored all 20 of their points in the first half, but it was still enough for the victory.

Sachse receiver Kaliq Lockett reeled in four catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. It was his 49-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter that put the game out of reach.

The Raiders’ offense was stymied for much of the game. The team only ran for 48 yards and were held to 221 total yards overall.

Both teams continue their district slate next week. Sachse plays Naaman Forest on Thursday, Sept. 28 and Wylie East plays Garland on Friday, Sept. 29.

By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]