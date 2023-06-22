Area churches hosting vacation Bible schools

With parents looking to find summer activities for their children, several area churches hosted vacation bible schools (VBS) earlier this month.

At Wylie United Methodist Church, children attended VBS from Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16. Sessions lasted from 9 a.m. to noon and corresponded to an overall “Marketplace Jerusalem” theme.

Sandy Donovan, who has volunteered with the Bible story time with her husband Don for around seven years, said it was important to continue impacting children despite changes at the church.

“We think it is a top priority,” Donovan said. “Our church has gone through some transition recently and we weren’t going to give up on reaching the children.”

This year, around 100 children attended the weeklong session filled with activities including the Bible story time. There were also different vendors set up in the church that captured trades of the time, such as jewelry making, basket weaving and a bakery.

Each day, children would have dedicated group time, which was called “tribe time,” said Donovan. There were also periods they would spend in the synagogue, music sessions or recesses on a playground.

“We at Wylie United Methodist Church are trying to do this as a service to the community,” Donovan said. “We feel that it is an important service where we can welcome everyone into the church and learn about Jesus walking through Jerusalem.”

Sandy Donovan talks with students about the Bible story attendees recently watched at the Wylie United Methodist Church’s VBS Tuesday, June, 13.

As part of the Bible story time, Donovan said it was a way to engage children in learning about biblical times, adding that the focus remains on education rooted in Bible verses.

“Every child we can get turned on to God is what we’re trying to do,” Donovan said.

On Tuesday, June 13, staff and volunteers came to VBS donning their best outfits that fit in with the time Jesus walked the earth.

At Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Wylie, VBS began Monday, June 19, and will conclude Friday, June 23. This year’s theme is called “Cool Kingdom Party: Mary Leads Me Closer to Jesus,” which focuses on building a closer relationship with God.

Catherine Barras said the program is a way for parents to enroll their children in an environment that will focus on living the Christian faith while building community.

“They’re looking for events that promote community as an opportunity to learn more about their faith through scripture,” Barras said.

For over 20 years, she said that the church has promoted the curriculum that is “rooted in our faith, study and virtues and living out their faith in the community.”

For the full story, see the June 21 issue of The Wylie News.