Subscribe
Order photos

Area churches hosting vacation Bible schools

by | Jun 22, 2023 | Latest

With parents looking to find summer activities for their children, several area churches hosted vacation bible schools (VBS) earlier this month.

At Wylie United Methodist Church, children attended VBS from Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16. Sessions lasted from 9 a.m. to noon and corresponded to an overall “Marketplace Jerusalem” theme.

Sandy Donovan, who has volunteered with the Bible story time with her husband Don for around seven years, said it was important to continue impacting children despite changes at the church.

“We think it is a top priority,” Donovan said. “Our church has gone through some transition recently and we weren’t going to give up on reaching the children.”

This year, around 100 children attended the weeklong session filled with activities including the Bible story time. There were also different vendors set up in the church that captured trades of the time, such as jewelry making, basket weaving and a bakery.

Each day, children would have dedicated group time, which was called “tribe time,” said Donovan. There were also periods they would spend in the synagogue, music sessions or recesses on a playground.

“We at Wylie United Methodist Church are trying to do this as a service to the community,” Donovan said. “We feel that it is an important service where we can welcome everyone into the church and learn about Jesus walking through Jerusalem.”

Sandy Donovan talks with students about the Bible story attendees recently watched at the Wylie United Methodist Church’s VBS Tuesday, June, 13.

As part of the Bible story time, Donovan said it was a way to engage children in learning about biblical times, adding that the focus remains on education rooted in Bible verses.

“Every child we can get turned on to God is what we’re trying to do,” Donovan said.

On Tuesday, June 13, staff and volunteers came to VBS donning their best outfits that fit in with the time Jesus walked the earth.

At Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Wylie, VBS began Monday, June 19, and will conclude Friday, June 23. This year’s theme is called “Cool Kingdom Party: Mary Leads Me Closer to Jesus,” which focuses on building a closer relationship with God.

Catherine Barras said the program is a way for parents to enroll their children in an environment that will focus on living the Christian faith while building community.

“They’re looking for events that promote community as an opportunity to learn more about their faith through scripture,” Barras said.

For over 20 years, she said that the church has promoted the curriculum that is “rooted in our faith, study and virtues and living out their faith in the community.”

For the full story, see the June 21 issue of The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Soccer tournament, festival coming to city

Soccer tournament, festival coming to city

Jun 22, 2023 |

An annual soccer tournament for the past four decades will finally touch down in Wylie after taking place in other cities across North Texas. The opening ceremonies for the 40th Annual ESFNA Tournament are scheduled for noon Sunday, July 2, at Wylie Stadium, which is...

read more
City to host firework show July 2

City to host firework show July 2

Jun 21, 2023 |

After a more than 10-year wait for a city firework show, Wylie residents will be able to take in a Fourth of July staple thanks to a source of unlikely funding. Public Information Officer Craig Kelly said the city will host its show at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, July 2, with...

read more
Conflict emerges over funding ambulance program

Conflict emerges over funding ambulance program

Jun 21, 2023 |

A future ambulance program offered by Wylie Fire-Rescue is yet to be ironed out because of disagreements between city staff and the Wylie City Council on how to handle the initial $3.5 million startup cost. Currently, the city pays a third-party contractor —...

read more
Storms leave damage across Lavon

Storms leave damage across Lavon

Jun 16, 2023 |

This story was updated at 1:47 p.m. to reflect information from Independent Financial and the Lavon Volunteer Fire Department. Severe storms and high-speed winds left their mark in Lavon last night taking out parts of several structures, including a group of bank...

read more
SB 224 may curb appetite for car part

SB 224 may curb appetite for car part

Jun 16, 2023 |

Criminals who steal catalytic converters will face stiffer penalties if caught and convicted. Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 224 into law on Tuesday, June 6. The measure by Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) is the companion to the House bill filed by Rep. Jeff...

read more
Flowing forward: safeguarding water quality

Flowing forward: safeguarding water quality

Jun 15, 2023 |

We all live in a watershed, so everyone should share in the responsibility of caring for it, according to a recent workshop. “A watershed is like one big bowl or bathtub, said Michael Kuitu, a program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program....

read more
Scholarship to honor two shooting victims

Scholarship to honor two shooting victims

Jun 14, 2023 |

Following the death of two Cox Elementary School students in the Allen Premium Outlet shooting May 6, a local education foundation is creating a scholarship to honor their memory. One month after the event Tuesday, June 6, the Wylie ISD Education Foundation announced...

read more
City manager, council clash on ambulance funding

City manager, council clash on ambulance funding

Jun 14, 2023 |

Intense debate broke out during a workshop session at the Tuesday, June 13, council meeting as councilmembers and staff disagreed on a funding solution to the start of offering ambulance services through Wylie Fire-Rescue. Unlike nearby municipalities, Wylie contracts...

read more
Summer meal program underway

Summer meal program underway

Jun 14, 2023 |

Residents searching for meals this summer can swing by Hartman Elementary School, located at 510 S. Birmingham St. The school is offering a morning snack and lunch option free of charge to children under 18 or individuals with a disability under 21 years of age. The...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe